Technical Project Manager (IT)

The Project Manager to lead large and small -scale professional service project implementations for diverse clients in the financial services and utility industries. You will be responsible for the full lifecycle of project engagements from scoping, initiation, tracking and reporting to closing and billing

The project management of customer technical engagements from pre-sales to project close

Creating related Statements of Work that encompass all requirements, deliverables, schedules and pricing.

Developing meeting agendas, holding regular client meetings, drafting and distributing meeting minutes

Producing internal documentation such as project templates, training agendas

Tracking the progress of an implementation to meet deliverables, maintain budget and the go-live date. This includes managing customer expectations around project timelines and delivery deadlines

Maintaining detailed schedules, performance statistics and metrics to monitor the progress of projects on various aspects like scope, quality, productivity and timeline

Tracking project plan deviations leading to the need for change requests. Creating change requests and getting sign off by customer

Ensuring project team faithfully and accurately records all hours in time tracking and project management tool (FinancialForce PSA)

Managing internal, external and geographically dispersed resources to meet development, configuration and delivery commitments and deadlines

Building and maintaining detailed project management plans to include resource, schedule, cost, and quality components

Desired Skills:

Degree

Experience working in a software environment

2-5 years Project Management experience

Experience working in a Financial Services and/or Utility environment

PMP (or currently pursuing)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Global communications management (software) company in Johannesburg is looking for a Technical Project Manager to join their team. Become a part of one of the most reputable customer communication solution companies in Gauteng!

We’d love to help absolutely everyone we come into contact with. Due to the sheer volume of applicants, we are unable to give individual feedback. If you have not heard from us within 14 days of your application, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

