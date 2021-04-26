The Technical Support Manager will be fully responsible for running and managing the divisions technical support and customer service department, currently employing a small team of dedicated technicians
This role will primarily involve ensuring the team quickly and efficiently responds to inbound technical support issues, via telephone, email, and the company’s website and support ticketing system, and that all issues are documented and resolved ASAP. It will further involve defining support processes and procedures and in depth reporting and analysis of the reported technical issues, along with root cause analysis leading to recommended remedial action
- With the assistance of HR, conduct interviews, hire and train new technical support/IT staff
- Oversee the development and implementation of any system
- Contribute to product design and the establishment of services delivery
- Delegate technical responsibilities and monitor the progress of projects with the technical team
- Understand and implement compliance documentation to ensure good governance is maintained.
- Develop and implement strategic and tactical management objectives, plans and goals
- Execute new technical integrations to support related activities
- Assist and support technicians in executing projects
- Overseeing the customer support department’s day-to-day functions
- Responding to escalated customer support issues
- Implementing customer support processes to enhance customer satisfaction
- Formulating and revising customer support policies and promoting their implementation Informing the management team of all new information related to products, procedures and trends
- Assessing support statistics and preparing detailed reports on the findings
- Address faults within the company call logging system and ensure such faults are fixed
- Overseeing and evaluating the team’s ongoing training efforts, providing support where necessary Delivering performance evaluations and managing teams in accordance with Company policy
Accountability:
- Effectively managing, developing, and training the service desk team
- Ensuring that all processes used by the service desk are thoroughly documented, consistently audited, and regularly improved
- Conducting and sharing results from service and operation performance reviews
- Being aware of and managing the costs of running the service desks. Ensuring budget is not exceeded without valid cause
- Implementing customer support processes to enhance customer satisfaction
- Ensure that all technical Pre and Post sales requirements are fulfilled
- Ensuring that service and support delivery meet customer SLA
- Ensuring sufficient resources to fulfil required service and support objectives
Desired Skills:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in management
- Minimum of 10 years’ experience in the Information Technology field
- Sound knowledge and experience in supporting a range of IT applications
- Experience in initiating and delivering service improvement projects
- Knowledge and understanding of best practice framework (such as ITIL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A client based in Johannesburg is currently seeking a Technical Support Manager to join their team!!!
We’d love to help absolutely everyone we come into contact with. Due to the sheer volume of applicants, we are unable to give individual feedback. If you have not heard from us within 14 days of your application, kindly consider your application unsuccessful