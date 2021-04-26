Technical Support Manager

The Technical Support Manager will be fully responsible for running and managing the divisions technical support and customer service department, currently employing a small team of dedicated technicians

This role will primarily involve ensuring the team quickly and efficiently responds to inbound technical support issues, via telephone, email, and the company’s website and support ticketing system, and that all issues are documented and resolved ASAP. It will further involve defining support processes and procedures and in depth reporting and analysis of the reported technical issues, along with root cause analysis leading to recommended remedial action

With the assistance of HR, conduct interviews, hire and train new technical support/IT staff

Oversee the development and implementation of any system

Contribute to product design and the establishment of services delivery

Delegate technical responsibilities and monitor the progress of projects with the technical team

Understand and implement compliance documentation to ensure good governance is maintained.

Develop and implement strategic and tactical management objectives, plans and goals

Execute new technical integrations to support related activities

Assist and support technicians in executing projects

Overseeing the customer support department’s day-to-day functions

Responding to escalated customer support issues

Implementing customer support processes to enhance customer satisfaction

Formulating and revising customer support policies and promoting their implementation Informing the management team of all new information related to products, procedures and trends

Assessing support statistics and preparing detailed reports on the findings

Address faults within the company call logging system and ensure such faults are fixed

Overseeing and evaluating the team’s ongoing training efforts, providing support where necessary Delivering performance evaluations and managing teams in accordance with Company policy

Accountability:

Effectively managing, developing, and training the service desk team

Ensuring that all processes used by the service desk are thoroughly documented, consistently audited, and regularly improved

Conducting and sharing results from service and operation performance reviews

Being aware of and managing the costs of running the service desks. Ensuring budget is not exceeded without valid cause

Implementing customer support processes to enhance customer satisfaction

Ensure that all technical Pre and Post sales requirements are fulfilled

Ensuring that service and support delivery meet customer SLA

Ensuring sufficient resources to fulfil required service and support objectives

Desired Skills:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in management

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in the Information Technology field

Sound knowledge and experience in supporting a range of IT applications

Experience in initiating and delivering service improvement projects

Knowledge and understanding of best practice framework (such as ITIL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A client based in Johannesburg is currently seeking a Technical Support Manager to join their team!!!

We’d love to help absolutely everyone we come into contact with. Due to the sheer volume of applicants, we are unable to give individual feedback. If you have not heard from us within 14 days of your application, kindly consider your application unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position