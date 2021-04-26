Transaction Monitoring Specialist at Osiris Trading

As a Transaction Monitoring Specialist, you will be responsible for reviewing transactions to identify any Money Laundering or Terrorist Financing cautionary flags and rapidly dispositioning them along with escalating cases, which require further review by the next level. You will be responsible for performing risk-based reviews on transaction monitoring cases, analyze trends and mitigate ML/TF risks with clear and concise narrative You will be performing gap analysis and identifying AML and/or Compliance/Regulatory issues compared to the laws and regulations in force.

Key Responsibilities:

Investigate and assess alerts relating to potential money laundering risks in the organization

Handle due diligence investigations to support policies and procedures

Conduct investigations based on global standards, policies, tools, and procedures to ensure compliance with internal and external regulatory requirements

Ensure efficient identification and monitoring of activities and transactions considered suspicious

Write and prepare suspicious activity reports (SARs)

Ensure timely and efficient reporting of transactions considered suspicious

Daily assessment AML reports relating to potential suspicious activity

Stay current with money laundering and terrorist financing behaviors, issues, policies, regulations, criminal typologies, industry best practices, and developing trends

Help in identifying potential weaknesses in processes

Act as a subject matter expert to employees, providing guidance on what actions to take in dealing with high risk accounts

Collect documentary proof and build and maintain case files for transactions deemed suspicious

Ensure proper record-keeping of data collected and analyzed

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Knowledge:

Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint)

Ability to use pivot tables and work with an advanced statistical database and statistical methods and functions

Familiarity with AML issues and suspicious transaction monitoring systems

Anti-Money Laundering diploma or similar qualifications an advantage

Professional certification with an organization, such as the Association of Certified AntiMoney Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), gives a distinct advantage

Skills:

Superb analytical skills

Ability to organize and analyze complex data sets

Ability to easily grasp and comprehend AML risks specific to a particular business unit and develop extensive user requirements as well as recommend automated solutions to reduce those risks

Experience using data mining/analytical tools and KYC automated solutions as an asset

Strong research skills and experience working with online research tool

Attributes/Abilities:

Strong interpersonal and organizational skills

Successful candidate must be detail-oriented and highly confidential

Experience reviewing and analyzing KYC documentation

Experience performing thorough analyses of customer information

Experience preparing suspicious activity reports (SARs)

Experience conducting investigations relating to AML beneficial

OTHER MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:

At least two years’ experience in financial services data analysis

Must be willing to work shifts as our business is a 24-hour operation. The candidate will be required to work on a rotational shift basis which includes work over weekends and public holidays.

Must have reliable transport and a valid driver’s license.

Flexibility in respect of working overtime as required.

Ability to multi-task and handle several different projects

Strong work ethic and attention to detail

Proficient time management skills

Desired Skills:

Analytical Skills

Data Mining

Online Research Tools

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We’re a global, multi-cultural company that’s all about entertainment. As such, we’ve evolved into a focused, dynamic community that thrives on all things sporty, providing services to an internationally renowned sports betting brand that has a huge presence in the Premier League and other top tier leagues around the world.

Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver product digitally (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc). We are looking for sports enthusiasts who are also especially fanatical about soccer – if that’s you, we’d love to meet

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position