UI UX Designer

Apr 26, 2021

Our Client currently seeks a UX Designer to join their dynamic team.

Location : Johannesburg

Duration : 6-12 Months

Experience Required: 10 years

Experience in the following is required:

  • User Research
  • Interaction Design
  • User Interface Design
  • Usability Testing
  • Graphics Design
  • Copywriting
  • HTML
  • CSS, Wireframes
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Taskflows

For a full spec and to get an application across send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • User Research
  • Interaction desing
  • Usability testing
  • UX Design
  • UI Design
  • Visual Design
  • Mockup

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position