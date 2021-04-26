UI UX Designer

Our Client currently seeks a UX Designer to join their dynamic team.

Location : Johannesburg

Duration : 6-12 Months

Experience Required: 10 years

Experience in the following is required:

User Research

Interaction Design

User Interface Design

Usability Testing

Graphics Design

Copywriting

HTML

CSS, Wireframes

Competitive Analysis

Taskflows

For a full spec and to get an application across send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

