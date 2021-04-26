UI UX Designer

Our Client currently seeks a UX Designer to join their dynamic team.
Location : Johannesburg
Duration : 6-12 Months
Experience Required: 10 years
Experience in the following is required:
- User Research
- Interaction Design
- User Interface Design
- Usability Testing
- Graphics Design
- Copywriting
- HTML
- CSS, Wireframes
- Competitive Analysis
- Taskflows
For a full spec and to get an application across send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- User Research
- Interaction desing
- Usability testing
- UX Design
- UI Design
- Visual Design
- Mockup
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years