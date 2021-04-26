Warehouse Manager

Are you passionate about order in your warehouse, a perfectly balanced stockroom and you love working with people?

Is this you?

You are an accountable, responsible and reliable individual. You are a person of moral and ethical integrity and you thrive off your trustworthiness. You are able to work both independently and, in a team, and you have the experience managing people and conflict well.

You have the ability to work in a pressurized environment, showing initiative where you can. You are detail orientated and deadline driven with the ability to solve problems easily. You have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be responsible for managing one of the company’s warehouses where you will be overseeing the receipt, storage, retrieval and dispatch of goods. Ensuring storage efficiencies, optimizing material consumption to reduce wastage and to ensure that planned and preventative maintenance programs are in place to minimize breakdowns and downtime of the warehouse.

You will also be responsible for fleet management, this includes vehicle inspections, licensing, vehicle maintenance and route management.

You will be in control of all inventories, conducting cycle counts and quarterly stock takes. You will also be responsible for ensuring that all stock received and dispatched is of the quality standards set out by the company.

As a part of this role, you will also be responsible for ensuring that all warehouse staff adhere to the health, safety, cleanliness and security of the working environment.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be based at one of the company’s warehouses in the east of Johannesburg.

You will be joining a well-established manufacturer and distributor of cleaning equipment, consumables and hygiene products. A company that believes in building strong relationships with their staff, suppliers and customers through exercising their values of loyalty, respect and integrity.

What you’ll need

Your 5 years’ experience working in a warehouse environment, your 2 years in a warehouse management position combined with your matric will see you qualify for this position.

You are proficient in Microsoft Office and you have previously worked with a stock management system.

What’s in it for you

You will receive a market related salary with ample opportunity for career growth.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxy Du Randt on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application

Desired Skills:

Stock Management

Dispatching

Inventory Management

Warehouse Team Management

Warehouse operations

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position