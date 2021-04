ADMINISTRATOR (GOOD EXCEL AND PASTEL) Parow Industrial Cape Town R10 000- R12 000 pm

Engineering company seeks an Administrator to do basic admin including excel work (important) and basic wage calculations. You will need excellent Excel, Pastel, and English/Afrikaans. Must have own car. Working hours and days: 8-430, M-F. Min Grade 12, with Maths/Accounting.

Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Administration

Excel

Pastel

