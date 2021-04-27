Fundraiser

Our client an NGO is seeking a Fundraiser. Someone with relevant or similar skills

Experience:

Minimum, 5 years Fundraising Experience

General all-round skills and experience in all areas of fundraising, PR and marketing

Self-motivated and able to work in a methodical, organized way.

Able to manage own workload to meet agreed deadlines and standards with

minimal day-to-day supervision.

Able to work independently and within a team environment.

Friendly, confident and outgoing personality and able to engage with donors of

every level.

Creative, imaginative and with an entrepreneurial attitude towards fundraising.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Oral, written, and presentation language skills are required in English and Afrikaans,

additional language skills would be ideal.

Demonstrate a willingness to learn and update skills

Able to accept newly assigned fundraising-related projects or duties, should it be

necessary

Ability to work under pressure and maintain efficiencies with attention to detail

Be multifaceted, adaptive and show initiative.

Knowledge of and background in fundraising for the Non Profit sector.

Previous experience in writing fundraising proposals to a wide range of donors,

including individuals, corporates, trusts and foundations.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Must be computer literate

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

PR

Markerting

Fundraising

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Other Community & Social Welfare

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position