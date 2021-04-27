Our client an NGO is seeking a Fundraiser. Someone with relevant or similar skills
Experience:
- Minimum, 5 years Fundraising Experience
- General all-round skills and experience in all areas of fundraising, PR and marketing
- Self-motivated and able to work in a methodical, organized way.
- Able to manage own workload to meet agreed deadlines and standards with
minimal day-to-day supervision.
- Able to work independently and within a team environment.
- Friendly, confident and outgoing personality and able to engage with donors of
every level.
- Creative, imaginative and with an entrepreneurial attitude towards fundraising.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Oral, written, and presentation language skills are required in English and Afrikaans,
additional language skills would be ideal.
- Demonstrate a willingness to learn and update skills
- Able to accept newly assigned fundraising-related projects or duties, should it be
necessary
- Ability to work under pressure and maintain efficiencies with attention to detail
- Be multifaceted, adaptive and show initiative.
- Knowledge of and background in fundraising for the Non Profit sector.
- Previous experience in writing fundraising proposals to a wide range of donors,
including individuals, corporates, trusts and foundations.
- Must have a valid driver’s license.
- Must be computer literate
Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.
Desired Skills:
- PR
- Markerting
- Fundraising
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Other Community & Social Welfare
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree