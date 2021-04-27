Mechanical Technician / Technologist

The Role: Engineering consulting company requires a Mechanical Technician / Technologist to provide expertise on Building [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

3 – 5 years experience in Building Projects

Design and Installation supervision experience related to mechanical fields (Consulting Build Environment) HVAC Medical Gas Fire Lifts Wet Services

Proven records of past projects Planning and Execution

Revit & AutoCAD experience required.

Valid Drivers License

Essential Qualification:

Mechanical Engineering Diploma or B-Tech will be beneficial.

Suitable candidates must have at least a completed National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering and have relevant experience.

Beneficial:

B-Tech Mechanical Engineering

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

Complete handling of projects from start to finish ensuring the completion of projects in a timely and efficient manner

Projects Team Liaison

Site & Professional Team meetings

Designing and Managing Mechanical Projects

Preparation of construction documentation

Site Inspections

Managing Sub contractors on site

Writing reports

Project cost management

Personality and Attributes: Personality Attributes:

Strong communication andwritten skills

Good organizational and co-ordination skills

Figure and detail orientated

