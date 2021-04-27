Sales Representative FMCG

A well-established Food Supply and Distribution company is looking for an experienced Retail Food Sales Representative on the West Rand

Duties:

Regular visits to existing and new clients to maintain effective sales and growth

Develop effective proposals and quotations

Analyze markets/territory and potential sales

Create and execute appropriate Sales/Marketing plans in order to solicit business, including cold calling, setting up appointments and visiting clients

Present, promote and sell products to prospective and existing customers

Write concise and effective customer proposals – Prepare Sales contracts, proposals and presentations

Maintain contact with existing customers in person and via phone, e-mail

Maintain and update customer records as may be appropriate

Coordinate sales efforts by maintaining liaison with different departments and Internal sales as may be required

Ensure sales targets are consistently met

Requirements:

Matric/Grade 12

MUST have own reliable vehicle – Not negotiable

MUST stay in the West Rand area

Good MS Office skills

Must be smart and presentable

Must have a minimum 5 years Sales Representative experience in the Food Retail Industry (Example:- Pick n Pay, Checkers, Spar, Shoprite)

Must be fluent in English and Afrikaans

Customer orientated people skills

Passionate about Great Customer Service

Energetic and enthusiastic personality

Only South African citizens will be considered

Desired Skills:

Sales

Cold Calling

Customer Liason

Excellent customer service

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Well established Food Supplier/Distributor

