Sales Representative FMCG

A well-established Food Supply and Distribution company is looking for an experienced Retail Food Sales Representative on the West Rand
Duties:
- Regular visits to existing and new clients to maintain effective sales and growth
- Develop effective proposals and quotations
- Analyze markets/territory and potential sales
- Create and execute appropriate Sales/Marketing plans in order to solicit business, including cold calling, setting up appointments and visiting clients
- Present, promote and sell products to prospective and existing customers
- Write concise and effective customer proposals – Prepare Sales contracts, proposals and presentations
- Maintain contact with existing customers in person and via phone, e-mail
- Maintain and update customer records as may be appropriate
- Coordinate sales efforts by maintaining liaison with different departments and Internal sales as may be required
- Ensure sales targets are consistently met
Requirements:
- Matric/Grade 12
- MUST have own reliable vehicle – Not negotiable
- MUST stay in the West Rand area
- Good MS Office skills
- Must be smart and presentable
- Must have a minimum 5 years Sales Representative experience in the Food Retail Industry (Example:- Pick n Pay, Checkers, Spar, Shoprite)
- Must be fluent in English and Afrikaans
- Customer orientated people skills
- Passionate about Great Customer Service
- Energetic and enthusiastic personality
Only South African citizens will be considered
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Cold Calling
- Customer Liason
- Excellent customer service
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Well established Food Supplier/Distributor