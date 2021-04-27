Sales Representative FMCG

Apr 27, 2021

A well-established Food Supply and Distribution company is looking for an experienced Retail Food Sales Representative on the West Rand
Duties:

  • Regular visits to existing and new clients to maintain effective sales and growth
  • Develop effective proposals and quotations
  • Analyze markets/territory and potential sales
  • Create and execute appropriate Sales/Marketing plans in order to solicit business, including cold calling, setting up appointments and visiting clients
  • Present, promote and sell products to prospective and existing customers
  • Write concise and effective customer proposals – Prepare Sales contracts, proposals and presentations
  • Maintain contact with existing customers in person and via phone, e-mail
  • Maintain and update customer records as may be appropriate
  • Coordinate sales efforts by maintaining liaison with different departments and Internal sales as may be required
  • Ensure sales targets are consistently met

Requirements:

  • Matric/Grade 12
  • MUST have own reliable vehicle – Not negotiable
  • MUST stay in the West Rand area
  • Good MS Office skills
  • Must be smart and presentable
  • Must have a minimum 5 years Sales Representative experience in the Food Retail Industry (Example:- Pick n Pay, Checkers, Spar, Shoprite)
  • Must be fluent in English and Afrikaans
  • Customer orientated people skills
  • Passionate about Great Customer Service
  • Energetic and enthusiastic personality

Only South African citizens will be considered

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Cold Calling
  • Customer Liason
  • Excellent customer service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Well established Food Supplier/Distributor

