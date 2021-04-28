4x Clinical Facilitator at University of Fort Hare

4x CLINICAL FACILITATORS – REF:P640.

DEPARTMENT OF NURSING SCIENCE: EAST LONDON.

3 -YEAR CONTRACT POSTS.

REQUIREMENTS:

Postgraduate diploma in Nursing Education or in a process of acquiring.

Master’s Degree in Nursing or in a process of acquiring.

Current registration with the South African Nursing Council as Professional Nurse and Midwife.

Substantial practical or professional experience gained from at a hospital and clinic settings.

Computer literacy and excellent people skills.

Information technology skills and excellent Writing Skills.

DUTIES:

Establish a clinical teaching platform for Department of Nursing Science.

Preparing and Facilitation of Practical lessons.

Participate in development of curriculum / academic programmes and perform any other administrative / academic tasks assigned by the HOD and the Dean of the Faculty of Health Science.

Accompaniment, supervision and evaluation of students in clinical areas.

Research and publish in accredited journals.

Participate in community engagement /initiatives of the department.

From partnership with stakeholders in deferent departments of both private and public institutions concerning the teaching of students.

Coordinating and involvement in assessment of clinical modules for students enrolled in the nursing programmes.

Academic administration and management related to allocated modules in the department.

Quality assurance and audit reports for the respective theoretical and clinical modules allocated.

Closing Date: 30 April 2021.

Note: Correspondence will be conducted with short-listed candidates only.

The University reserves the right NOT to make a permanent appointment at this stage.

University of Fort Hare is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Pursuant to complying with the Employment Equity Act No. 55 of 1998, when appointing preference will be given to applicants from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towards For Complete Adverts and To Apply for The Above Positions,

Please Visit Our Website.

*The University offers a competitive package which is negotiable based on experience, qualifications and UFH guidelines.

Desired Skills:

Nursing Education

Professional Nurse

Midwife

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position