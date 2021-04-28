Accountant Finance – Systems

Apr 28, 2021

Our client in the Steel Manufacturing industry, has an EE opportunity available for an Accountant – Finance Systems. This position is based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

Requirements:

  • Bcom / Bcompt in Accounting / Finance
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Accounting
  • Knowledge of financial reporting
  • Excellent knowledge of JD Edwards accounting Receivable modules) Hubble (Insight) report development, Max sales system, Onbase and OLAP data warehouses
  • Advanced MS office package
  • Excellent organisation and time management abilities plus the capacity to perform under pressure in a fast paced environment
  • Strong communication and interpersonal competencies

KPAs:

  • Develop financial reports on Hubble (Insight) for all financial disciplines
  • Create data queries on DAS, Excel and MAX for reporting, analysis and exercises
  • Ensure financial systems data integrity
  • Manage access and security of financial information within the Company
  • Will function as a liaison between Finance and the Information Technology department
  • Attend to system queries
  • Log IT job cards for department
  • Train team on new systems when required

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position