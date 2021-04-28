Our client in the Steel Manufacturing industry, has an EE opportunity available for an Accountant – Finance Systems. This position is based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.
Requirements:
- Bcom / Bcompt in Accounting / Finance
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Accounting
- Knowledge of financial reporting
- Excellent knowledge of JD Edwards accounting Receivable modules) Hubble (Insight) report development, Max sales system, Onbase and OLAP data warehouses
- Advanced MS office package
- Excellent organisation and time management abilities plus the capacity to perform under pressure in a fast paced environment
- Strong communication and interpersonal competencies
KPAs:
- Develop financial reports on Hubble (Insight) for all financial disciplines
- Create data queries on DAS, Excel and MAX for reporting, analysis and exercises
- Ensure financial systems data integrity
- Manage access and security of financial information within the Company
- Will function as a liaison between Finance and the Information Technology department
- Attend to system queries
- Log IT job cards for department
- Train team on new systems when required
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.