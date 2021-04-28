Accountant Finance – Systems

Our client in the Steel Manufacturing industry, has an EE opportunity available for an Accountant – Finance Systems. This position is based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

Requirements:

Bcom / Bcompt in Accounting / Finance

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Accounting

Knowledge of financial reporting

Excellent knowledge of JD Edwards accounting Receivable modules) Hubble (Insight) report development, Max sales system, Onbase and OLAP data warehouses

Advanced MS office package

Excellent organisation and time management abilities plus the capacity to perform under pressure in a fast paced environment

Strong communication and interpersonal competencies

KPAs:

Develop financial reports on Hubble (Insight) for all financial disciplines

Create data queries on DAS, Excel and MAX for reporting, analysis and exercises

Ensure financial systems data integrity

Manage access and security of financial information within the Company

Will function as a liaison between Finance and the Information Technology department

Attend to system queries

Log IT job cards for department

Train team on new systems when required

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position