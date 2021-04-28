African social media platform set to launch

MyCountry MyWorld is set to launch MY! a social media platform for Africans by Africans in May 2021.

“Having developed the app over a period of two years, with a series of tests; we are now confident that the app is ready to be released to the world,” says co- founder Samuel Zean.

MY! is a platform where users from developing economies can tell their story their own way, and own the platform.

Globally, internet user numbers are growing at an annual rate of more than 7,5%, but year-on-year growth is much higher in many developing economies.

“A majority of Africans complain of how African nations are portrayed by the western countries on both traditional media and digital media,” says Zean. “The MY! app is developed by Africans for Africans to help change this narrative. Everyone is given a chance to tell their story their way.”

Developed and founded by a small group of self-funded African immigrants from Liberia and Sierra Leone who live in Minnesota, the app is meant to take on both Facebook and Instagram.

“In a time of so much unrest, it brings hope to many seeing this diverse group of people coming together to create something special for the world,” says Adam Borgerding, vice-president: operations at MY!

MY! will officially launch on 10 May 2021 and will be available on Google Play and the Apple Store