Area Sales Manager

Feeling gassed in your position? Are you looking for something to light the fire within you?

Is this you?

You are a passionate and hungry sales person. You are energetic and ambitious. You enjoy working independently and within a team. You are committed, you are driven by success and perform to achieve results.

You are a dynamic and down to earth individual who is looking to join a stable and growing company who will value your hard-work and efforts.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As the area manager, you will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with your customers in the KZN region, with the ultimate goal to maximize long-term sales and profit margins for the company’s LPG division.

What this means for you is that you will have the opportunity to combine your technical expertise with your sales capabilities. You will get to work independently, in a high performance role, which will see you taking 360 degree responsibility for your desk.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be joining a company that is a leading supplier of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas). A well-established, dynamic, strong and stable company that has been operating for 20+ years, servicing various industries globally.

You will be a part of a team that has built a strong reputation in the lubricants industry through focusing on quality in the products that they supply and by adding value in the services that they provide.

What you’ll need

You have a Matric but your tertiary qualification in engineering or marketing related studies will give you an advantage over the rest.

You come with a minimum of 5 years sales experience in the LPG industry. For this position, your experience selling packed/cylinder LPG to distributors and resellers will see you qualify for this position.

What’s in it for you

You will receive a market related salary with benefits such as a car allowance, fuel card, cell phone, medical aid and pension fund. You will also receive commission on all sales.

You will be joining a diverse and innovative group of people who believe in developing their staff and who always welcome ideas and suggestions.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxy Du Randt on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

