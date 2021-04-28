Associate Professor – Mathematics Education at University of Fort hare

The University of Fort Hare is seeking applications from appropriately qualified and experienced candidate for Professor/Associate Professor (Mathematics Education) (East London Campus) Ref No 8090.

Minimum Requirements:

Doctoral degree in Mathematics Education or related discipline.

At least 7 years’ experience for a Full Professor/ 5 years experience for Associate Professor in higher education.

Extensive undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and research experience in the Mathematics Education or related disciplines.

Track record of research and publications commensurate with the academic rank level of a Full Professor/ Associate Professor.

Highly regarded scholarship in Mathematics Education or related disciplines.

Extensive postgraduate supervision experience including successful Doctoral supervision.

Evidence of successful fundraising for research-related activities in the field of Mathematics Education or related area.

Evidence of academic leadership and/or mentoring less experienced researchers.

Additional Requirements:

Evidence of ongoing research activity and dissemination of research findings, including a substantial record of publications in accredited national and internationally-recognized research journals.

Evidence of attracting and working with post-doctoral fellows will be an added advantage.

Evidence of professional and academic standing in the field of specialization. Recognition as a leading scholar in a chosen area of research (e.g. NRF rating; international keynote/plenaries) will be an added advantage.

Evidence of strong education citizenship/ community engagement.

DUTIES:

Teach undergraduate and postgraduate teacher education courses.

Supervise Masters and Doctoral students.

Undertake publishable academic research.

Participate in community engagement integrated with teaching and/or research.

Perform academic leadership and related administrative duties.

Secure external research grants and establish research programmes.

Closing date: 30 April 2021.

Desired Skills:

Full Professor

Associate Professor

Mathematics Education

Higher Education

NRF rating

Desired Qualification Level:

Doctorate

