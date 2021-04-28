POSITION: Automation Test Analyst
LOCATION: Centurion Office
TYPE: 6-month contract high chance of renewal
Client: Consulting for a client that is a payment gateway provider
We are looking for Automation Testers that are available to start immediately.
You will have the opportunity to FastTrack your career in Quality Assurance by working on cutting-edge automation frameworks.
DESIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
- Diploma or Degree in IT.
- ISTQB Certified.
- 3-4 years of automation testing experience consulting for a client that is in banking or payment platforms.
- Strong working knowledge in testing applications in the Banking domain.
- Knowledge of methods, tools, and technology used in automation testing.
- Knowledge and experience with full SDLC lifecycle
APPLICATION
To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] Or [Email Address Removed]
Use #ATA as a reference in the subject line of your email.
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB Certified
- Testing Automation
- ISTQB
- Testing applications in Banking domain
- Knowledge of methods /Tools & technologies used in automation testing
- Full SDLC lifecycle
- Web Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma