Automation Test Analyst

POSITION: Automation Test Analyst

LOCATION: Centurion Office

TYPE: 6-month contract high chance of renewal

Client: Consulting for a client that is a payment gateway provider

We are looking for Automation Testers that are available to start immediately.

You will have the opportunity to FastTrack your career in Quality Assurance by working on cutting-edge automation frameworks.

DESIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Diploma or Degree in IT.

ISTQB Certified.

3-4 years of automation testing experience consulting for a client that is in banking or payment platforms.

Strong working knowledge in testing applications in the Banking domain.

Knowledge of methods, tools, and technology used in automation testing.

Knowledge and experience with full SDLC lifecycle

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] Or [Email Address Removed]

Use #ATA as a reference in the subject line of your email.

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

