B2C Business Developer (JHB) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A growing EdTech company providing innovative education solutions seeks a B2C Business Developer whose core focus will be making contact with inbound leads and managing the process until the deal is closed. You will require a suitable tertiary qualification, at least 3 years’ Sales experience including selling a SaaS product, excellent presentation skills and be able to engage and liaise with varying [URL Removed] for achieving sales targets linked to the B2C environment –

Have an in-depth understanding of products as well as the different B2C target markets that we sell to.

Make contact with leads that come in through marketing initiatives and be able to sell the value of products to these leads.

Manage the entire sales process from once the lead comes in, until the deal is closed.

Run webinars and demos to illustrate the business platform and the value it provides.

All sales work must be tracked on Salesforce.

The role will be accountable for delivering on set revenue targets, user targets, international sales targets, client retention and other key metrics for the role.

There is a degree of client relationship management required with signed clients.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant tertiary qualification.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in Sales.

Experience selling a SaaS product is critical.

Presentation and excellent communication skills.

This role will need to speak to people in different markets, and thus will need to work at different hours in the day.

Advantageous –

Experience in the Education sector.

Experience selling in international markets.

Ability to work with a CRM (Salesforce desirable, but not critical).

Relationship building and maintenance.

Solutions oriented.

Customer obsessed.

Commercial and business acumen.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

