Back-End Software Engineer

The Role: We are looking for a Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry??s most cutting-edge software products. As the comoany that works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has recently embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic [URL Removed] and Experience: 5+ work experience on server-side applications specifically around integrations and data processing.

Experience in healthcare and /or other high availability real time systems is a huge plus.

Computer Science degree or equivalent; preference will be given to candidates with post-graduate honours and masters degrees.Experience with the following:

Python development (5yrs)

SqlAlchemy (2yrs)

Flask (1yr)

Microservices (2yr)

Docker (4yrs)

Kubernetes (1yr)

Google Cloud Platform or AWS (1yr)

Kafka (1yr)

SQL/RDBMS (4yrs)

MongoDB (1yr)

Some Dev/Ops experience (1/2yr)

Neo4j or Graph DB experience as a plusKey Accountabilities: Produce high quality software that is well-designed, fault tolerant and maintainable.

Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance.

Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.

Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilitiesPersonality and Attributes: Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.

Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.

Innovative at the core and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

Learn more/Apply for this position