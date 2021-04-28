Business Development Manager Africa – Mining at Fourier Recruitment

The Client manufactures medical and safety technology products. In so doing, we protect, support, and save people’s lives around the world in hospitals, with fire departments, emergency services, authorities, and in mining as well as industry. The Company was founded in 1889, has grown into a worldwide, listed enterprise in its fifth generation as a family-run business. To generate orders for the geographical area assigned through the management of customers and resources offering a company complete portfolio/solutions/services in the assigned areas.NB MUST BE A HUNTER AND COME OUT OF THE MINING INDUSTRIES AND HAVE A STRONG UNDERSTANDING OF THE AFRICA MARKET. Business Development
- Develop, maintain and manage business and project opportunities in the African mining business
- Liaise with Key Decision Makers on regional level to obtain information on installed base and future plans (new projects, expansion, shutdowns, turnarounds, upgrading,…) and chart decision making process
- Chart the presence and activities of Mining Groups in Africa and translate this information back into the local sales organization
- Attend tradeshows and conferences to obtain market information
- Investigate and report on trends in the industry and how they affect our business
- Gather information on client-specific requests on a regional level and develop solutions with the Regional Suppport Offices
- Participate in strategic planning process with Regional Management and align with global business development team
Regional Key Account Management
- Build and maintain strategic relationships with existing and potential customers and industry contacts in the African mining business on a high level
- Establish Database of Key Decision Makers
- Drive vendor approvals and ensure the client is vendor and tender listed
- Liaise with global Key Account Management
Sales and Marketing Support
- Maintain continuous information exchange with Branch offices, Area Sales Manager and Distributors to share information on key persons, new customer insights and developments in the market
- Support the client marketing on business and competitive intelligence related to the mining business in Africa
- Organize product presentations, participate in congresses/seminars to increase the client brand awareness on corporate level of big mining groups
- Follow up on requests for information from Branch offices, Area Sales Manager or Distributor
This position involves extensive travelling in Africa as well as internationally (international HQ of mining companies, congresses/exhibitions, the Company HQ in Germany)Minimum RequirementsDegree in engineering (or equivalent) or business administration: sales & marketing (or equivalent)Extensive knowledge of the African mining market, relevant competitors and industry applications
- Prepared to travel extensively (75%)
- Strong analytical thinking
- Process and solution-orientated with strategic mindset
- Excellent social skills
- Ability to influence
- Strong customer orientation
- Language skills: proficient knowledge of written & spoken English at negotiation level;
- Knowledge of the French language is advantageous
- Experience in intercultural work environment
