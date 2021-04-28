Business Development Manager Africa – Mining at Fourier Recruitment

The Client manufactures medical and safety technology products. In so doing, we protect, support, and save people's lives around the world in hospitals, with fire departments, emergency services, authorities, and in mining as well as industry. The Company was founded in 1889, has grown into a worldwide, listed enterprise in its fifth generation as a family-run business. To generate orders for the geographical area assigned through the management of customers and resources offering a company complete portfolio/solutions/services in the assigned areas. Business Development

Develop, maintain and manage business and project opportunities in the African mining business

Participate in strategic planning process with Regional Management and align with global business development team

Regional Key Account Management

Build and maintain strategic relationships with existing and potential customers and industry contacts in the African mining business on a high level

Drive vendor approvals and ensure the client is vendor and tender listed

Sales and Marketing Support

Maintain continuous information exchange with Branch offices, Area Sales Manager and Distributors to share information on key persons, new customer insights and developments in the market

This position involves extensive travelling in Africa as well as internationally (international HQ of mining companies, congresses/exhibitions, the Company HQ in Germany)Minimum RequirementsDegree in engineering (or equivalent) or business administration: sales & marketing (or equivalent)Extensive knowledge of the African mining market, relevant competitors and industry applications

Prepared to travel extensively (75%)

Strong analytical thinking

Process and solution-orientated with strategic mindset

Excellent social skills

Ability to influence

Strong customer orientation

Language skills: proficient knowledge of written & spoken English at negotiation level;

Knowledge of the French language is advantageous

Experience in intercultural work environment

