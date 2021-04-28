Butchery Specialist at Freddy Hirsch Group

Our family business has been trading in spice since 1956, which means a lot of spice has passed through our experienced hands.

As we continue to keep our No. 1 spot in the spice industry, we know that the core values of service excellence, quality products and technical innovation set up by the founding generation are safe and secure in the hands of our second generation, who are already successfully flying the family flag. A third generation is waiting in the wings to take us to 2056 and beyond!

Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the techology of what we do best!

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Provide expert technical support and assistance to FHG Customers on how to maintain a well-run butchery by educating and assisting customers on budgets, costing, staff and quality standards.

Qualifications

Food Science / Food Safety related Qualification

Fresh Meat Processing / Blockman related Qualification

Knowledge & Experience

Knowledge on how to manage and operate a Butchery is essential

Retail Experience will be highly advantageous

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible to provide operational and technical support/assistance to Freddy Hirsch Customers i.e. within their Butcheries

Responsible to provide leadership and direction for the primary butchery operation to Freddy Hirsch customers

Work hand in hand with Freddy Hirsch customers i.e. cutting of meat/products, grinding, de-boning, weighing, labelling/packaging etc.

Provide support and guidance to customers on reducing wastes and maintaining supplies

Must have the know-how on how to operate and manage a Butchery

Assist customers with the set up and functioning of new butcheries including training their butchery staff

Deliver training sessions on the FHG products to new Sales Representatives and at times directly to Customers when required

Monitors and mentors all Butchery Learners

Oversees schedule for all Butchery Learners

Provide work instructions for all Butchery Learners

Requirements:

Willingness to travel

Drivers Licence essential

At times extended hours would be required

Energy, creativity, passion and results are all important in this environment

Facilitation and presentation skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Strong planning and organisational skills

Personal effectiveness & attention to detail

Service orientated mind-set

Business Acumen

We will only review applications that are based in and around JHB, a South African Citizen and that meet the criteria. If you have not heard back from our HR department within 2 weeks of your submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Butchery

Retail Management

Training & Development

Staff Development

Staff Training

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Abattoir

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position