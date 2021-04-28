Corporate Portfolio Consultant

Commercial/Corporate Insurance Portfolio Consultant

Manage portfolio of accounts:

  • Client renewals
  • Preparation
  • Pre renewals
  • Post renewals
  • Renewal presentations
  • Upselling/growth of existing business
  • Credit control/liaison with accounts department
  • Claims liaison with clients and insurers

New business including:

  • Selling of revenue goals
  • Cross selling within the group

Technical input:

  • Complex claims
  • Policy wordings
  • Portfolio structures

Must have all insurance qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Insurance
  • Corporate Insurance
  • Underwriting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Insurance Brokerage

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

