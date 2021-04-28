data engineer

DATA ENGINEER wanted!!!
12months contract

Purpose
To provide expertise and support through translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions by analysing data, conducting root cause analysis, and recommending improvements to data quality, access and management. Using a combination of analytical expertise and business acumen the incumbent will extract reporting requirements from business, and deliver on this

Responsibilities

  • Perform statistical analysis to inform business decisions
  • Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
  • Continuously focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
  • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines in order to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
  • Prevent wastage, and on an ongoing basis identify process improvements in order to contain and reduce costs
  • Ensure continuous process improvement to enable effective operational

Desired Skills:

  • ETL
  • SQL

