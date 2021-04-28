data engineer

DATA ENGINEER wanted!!!

12months contract

Purpose

To provide expertise and support through translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions by analysing data, conducting root cause analysis, and recommending improvements to data quality, access and management. Using a combination of analytical expertise and business acumen the incumbent will extract reporting requirements from business, and deliver on this

Responsibilities

Perform statistical analysis to inform business decisions

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Continuously focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines in order to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Prevent wastage, and on an ongoing basis identify process improvements in order to contain and reduce costs

Ensure continuous process improvement to enable effective operational

Desired Skills:

ETL

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position