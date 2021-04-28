Data Manager (12 Months FTC)

A Data Manager (12 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in the Eastern Cape.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences.

Main purpose of the job:

To identify and obtain missing trial data by contacting doctors and nurses working on the E-MOTIVE trial

Location:

Eastern Cape

Key performance areas

Identify and obtain missing trial data by contacting doctors and nurses working on the E-MOTIVE trial.

Resolve inconsistencies in data under the guidance of the Research Nurse, Study Coordinator, or Investigator.

Coordinate and respond to requests received from the International Coordinating Centre (ICC) at Birmingham Clinical Trials Unit (BCTU) regarding inconsistencies in data; requests for due data; and any other queries or requests.

Ensure the accurate and timely submission of Case Report Form (CRF) data via the trial database, ensuring that Spoke data is entered and queried in a timely manner (if applicable).

Respond and deal with queries from doctors and nurses, resolving routine problems and referring more complex queries to the Hub management team.

Assist with obtaining local approval(s) for the programme, including assistance with submission of amendments as necessary.

Give support by arranging training and ensuring that protocol is adhered to.

Assist with the collection of information for Hub Trial Management Group meetings. Help organise meetings by sending out mailshots, making travel and hotel arrangements and providing hospitality on the day. Attendance at meetings as necessary.

Maintain recruitment graphs and reports for the Trial team.

Maintain a database of collaborators’ contact details within the Hub and in Spoke hospitals.

Develop standard procedures for data management.

Distribution of trial documentation to Spokes, maintaining version control. Order and maintain all trial stocks and supplies.

Participate in and contribute to Hub general activities e.g. meetings, training, archiving etc.

Conduct face to face interviews and surveys for qualitative research (if required)

Travel to Spoke sites to assist with on-site monitoring visits, as necessary.

Required minimum education and training

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Must be computer literate and proficient in MS Office applications (word processing – document format using headings and styles, mail merge; communication software – all functions of MS Outlook or similar and internet searching; spreadsheets – producing simple tables and graphs, sorting and filtering).

Must be able to identify and resolve problems that impact on data management processes.

Must be able to work largely independently with some supervision from the Study Coordinator and prioritise their own workload to meet schedules.

Attention to detail and high standards of accuracy in all aspects of work.

Good skills in building and strengthening partnership.

Experience in working with a donor funded project.

Experience in working with the private sector.

Fluent in English with excellent writing and communication skills.

Understanding of medical terminology, either through study or working in medical environment.

Further IT skills:

Knowledge of REDCap database or equivalent medical database. MS Access – simple queries and reports. Any desktop publishing software Website creation and maintenance.

Experience in conducting face to face interviews and surveys for qualitative research

Required minimum work experience

At least one-year experience in a data-handling environment using computer databases.

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 04 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position

Learn more/Apply for this position