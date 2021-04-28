DISPATCH SUPERVISOR at BAY ENGINEERING (PTY) LTD

The position for Dispatch Supervisor requires full function in the following areas:

Daily management of drivers and drivers roster

Daily planning and execution of shipments

Daily pulling of production for delivery

Invoicing

POD control

Control vehicle maintenance

Control support department

Checking timesheets and control of overtime of support department

Management of sub-contract delivery and execution

General admin duties

Customer service

Experience

At least 5 year experience in manufacturing industry

Knowledge of ISO is an advantage

Must be computer literate

Desired Skills:

Strong organizational skills

Must have own vehicle and a valid driver’s license –

Interpersonal skills –

Reliable –

Good time management –

Ethical values –

Solution driven –

Innovative –

Deadline orientated

Leadership skills

Must be able to work under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Dispatch & Receiving

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Bay Engineering Pty Ltd was established in 1986 and is a precision engineering company based in Boksburg, Johannesburg. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified as well as a Level 2 BEE contributor. Bay Engineering is a highly skilled manufacturer of precision engineered components and fabricator of machined parts and welded assemblies.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related salary

Learn more/Apply for this position