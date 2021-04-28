DISPATCH SUPERVISOR at BAY ENGINEERING (PTY) LTD

Apr 28, 2021

The position for Dispatch Supervisor requires full function in the following areas:

  • Daily management of drivers and drivers roster
  • Daily planning and execution of shipments
  • Daily pulling of production for delivery
  • Invoicing
  • POD control
  • Control vehicle maintenance
  • Control support department
  • Checking timesheets and control of overtime of support department
  • Management of sub-contract delivery and execution
  • General admin duties
  • Customer service

Experience

  • At least 5 year experience in manufacturing industry
  • Knowledge of ISO is an advantage
  • Must be computer literate

Desired Skills:

  • Strong organizational skills
  • Must have own vehicle and a valid driver’s license –
  • Interpersonal skills –
  • Reliable –
  • Good time management –
  • Ethical values –
  • Solution driven –
  • Innovative –
  • Deadline orientated
  • Leadership skills
  • Must be able to work under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Dispatch & Receiving

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Bay Engineering Pty Ltd was established in 1986 and is a precision engineering company based in Boksburg, Johannesburg. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified as well as a Level 2 BEE contributor. Bay Engineering is a highly skilled manufacturer of precision engineered components and fabricator of machined parts and welded assemblies.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Market related salary

