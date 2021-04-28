DISPATCH SUPERVISOR at BAY ENGINEERING (PTY) LTD

The position for Dispatch Supervisor requires full function in the following areas:
- Daily management of drivers and drivers roster
- Daily planning and execution of shipments
- Daily pulling of production for delivery
- Invoicing
- POD control
- Control vehicle maintenance
- Control support department
- Checking timesheets and control of overtime of support department
- Management of sub-contract delivery and execution
- General admin duties
- Customer service
Experience
- At least 5 year experience in manufacturing industry
- Knowledge of ISO is an advantage
- Must be computer literate
Desired Skills:
- Strong organizational skills
- Must have own vehicle and a valid driver’s license –
- Interpersonal skills –
- Reliable –
- Good time management –
- Ethical values –
- Solution driven –
- Innovative –
- Deadline orientated
- Leadership skills
- Must be able to work under pressure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Dispatch & Receiving
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Bay Engineering Pty Ltd was established in 1986 and is a precision engineering company based in Boksburg, Johannesburg. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified as well as a Level 2 BEE contributor. Bay Engineering is a highly skilled manufacturer of precision engineered components and fabricator of machined parts and welded assemblies.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Market related salary