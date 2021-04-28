Electrical Project Engineer

N. Dip: Electrical Engineering Essential

B.Tech: Electrical Engineering Desirable

(South African Institute of Electrical Engineers) Desirable

Electrical Design and Engineering

Control and Instrumentation design

At least 2 years experience in design and construction of Industrial Process Plants and equipment.

To provide all the aspects of the electrical engineering for project execution.

Assist with preparation and approval of P&ID’s and plant layout design.

Assist with selection of electrical equipment.

Detailed design of full electrical system including but not limited to :

Preparation of single line diagrams, electrical load schedules and electrical earth grounding system.

Preparation of RFQ to subcontractors for design and manufacture of MCC and control panels.

Liaise with Automation Engineer regarding control interfacing etc.

Control, check and approve MCC and control panel designs.

Prepare cable schedules, support and routing layouts.

Prepare installation bill of materials or manage subcontractors.

Preparation of RFQ to subcontractors for site installation and testing.

Ensure that all electrical aspects are within the client specification.

Ensure that all electrical aspects are compliant with the respective Standards authorities where the plant is located.

Prepare documentation and manuals for FAT, installation, operation and maintenance etc.

Attend site vistis for management and inspection of subcontractor progress, quality etc. as required.

Desired Skills:

electrical design

C&I

Project Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

