Environmental Consultant – Gauteng

The Role: An Environmental Consultancy requires an Environmental Consultant, responsible for conducting a range of environmental studies in the broad fields of Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental ManagementSkills and Experience: Essential Experience:
- 1 – 4 years Project management experience within Environmental Studies.
Essential Qualifications:
- BSc Environmental Science
- Be registered as a Candidate Natural Scientist with SACNASP, or a Candidate Environmental Assessment Practitioner with EAPASA (Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa
Preferred Qualifications:
- BSc Environmental Science Honours
- BSc Environmental Science Masters
- BSc Environmental Science PhD
Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:
- Source small to medium projects by preparing proposals, under supervision.
- Actively work towards achieving a set fee target.
- Take responsibility for Basic Assessments, and small projects under the guidance and supervision of a more senior staff member.
- Project manage a small interdisciplinary team of consultants.
- Contribute to the financial management aspects of your projects, to ensure regular invoicing, and to avoid budget overruns.
- Manage projects under the guidance and supervision of a Senior or Principal Consultant – quality control, risk management and financial aspects.
- Achieve your billable target.
- Prepare sub-consultant contracts for your project.
- Be prepared to multi-task (work on a number of projects at any one time).
- Make a concerted effort to learn new skills, and develop your own specialist skills so that you can undertake specialist studies.
- Proactively market CES by identifying new business opportunities.
- NB – Travel to sites locally and into Africa.
Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:
- Team skills
- Planning and organizing
- Ability to learn
- Analytical ability
- Innovative and dynamic