Environmental Consultant – Gauteng

Apr 28, 2021

The Role: An Environmental Consultancy requires an Environmental Consultant, responsible for conducting a range of environmental studies in the broad fields of Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental ManagementSkills and Experience: Essential Experience:

  • 1 – 4 years Project management experience within Environmental Studies.

Essential Qualifications:

  • BSc Environmental Science
  • Be registered as a Candidate Natural Scientist with SACNASP, or a Candidate Environmental Assessment Practitioner with EAPASA (Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa

Preferred Qualifications:

  • BSc Environmental Science Honours
  • BSc Environmental Science Masters
  • BSc Environmental Science PhD

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

  • Source small to medium projects by preparing proposals, under supervision.
  • Actively work towards achieving a set fee target.
  • Take responsibility for Basic Assessments, and small projects under the guidance and supervision of a more senior staff member.
  • Project manage a small interdisciplinary team of consultants.
  • Contribute to the financial management aspects of your projects, to ensure regular invoicing, and to avoid budget overruns.
  • Manage projects under the guidance and supervision of a Senior or Principal Consultant – quality control, risk management and financial aspects.
  • Achieve your billable target.
  • Prepare sub-consultant contracts for your project.
  • Be prepared to multi-task (work on a number of projects at any one time).
  • Make a concerted effort to learn new skills, and develop your own specialist skills so that you can undertake specialist studies.
  • Proactively market CES by identifying new business opportunities.
  • NB – Travel to sites locally and into Africa.

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

  • Team skills
  • Planning and organizing
  • Ability to learn
  • Analytical ability
  • Innovative and dynamic

