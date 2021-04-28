Environmental Specialist

Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4)
- Samtrac or equivalent
- Minimum 4 years in an automotive environment
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Ensure that the organization is in compliance with environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management
- Sampling the air, soil, and water near your facilities for further analysis at a laboratory
- Inspect and test the output of the company’s equipment using a variety of tools and methods, depending on the contaminant.
- Prepare reports of your findings and share results with the businesses or agencies
- Make recommendations to help the organizations reduce their environmental impacts with projects like recycling or making energy-efficiency improvements
Working Conditions
- Ensure that the organization follows environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management
- Working over the weekends and during public holidays
- Should be flexible as an individual be required to travel frequently
- Expected to visit hazardous areas like dump sites, environmental seminars etc.
Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]
Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- EHS
- waste management
- Environmental reporting
- Environmental
- Environmental Management
- Environmental issues
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma