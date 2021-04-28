Environmental Specialist

Apr 28, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4)
  • Samtrac or equivalent
  • Minimum 4 years in an automotive environment

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Ensure that the organization is in compliance with environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management
  • Sampling the air, soil, and water near your facilities for further analysis at a laboratory
  • Inspect and test the output of the company’s equipment using a variety of tools and methods, depending on the contaminant.
  • Prepare reports of your findings and share results with the businesses or agencies
  • Make recommendations to help the organizations reduce their environmental impacts with projects like recycling or making energy-efficiency improvements

Working Conditions

  • Ensure that the organization follows environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management
  • Working over the weekends and during public holidays
  • Should be flexible as an individual be required to travel frequently
  • Expected to visit hazardous areas like dump sites, environmental seminars etc.

Desired Skills:

  • EHS
  • waste management
  • Environmental reporting
  • Environmental
  • Environmental Management
  • Environmental issues

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

