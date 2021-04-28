Environmental Specialist

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4)

Samtrac or equivalent

Minimum 4 years in an automotive environment

Duties and Responsibilities:

Ensure that the organization is in compliance with environmental regulations and standards related to pollution and waste management

Sampling the air, soil, and water near your facilities for further analysis at a laboratory

Inspect and test the output of the company’s equipment using a variety of tools and methods, depending on the contaminant.

Prepare reports of your findings and share results with the businesses or agencies

Make recommendations to help the organizations reduce their environmental impacts with projects like recycling or making energy-efficiency improvements

Working Conditions

Working over the weekends and during public holidays

Should be flexible as an individual be required to travel frequently

Expected to visit hazardous areas like dump sites, environmental seminars etc.

Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

EHS

waste management

Environmental reporting

Environmental

Environmental Management

Environmental issues

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

