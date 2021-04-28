External Sales (PV solar)

External Sales (PV solar)

Sandton, Johannesburg

R300 000 per annum + comm

If you are part of the green revolution and sustainability is a word that is in your dictionary, then this might be for you!

Is this you?

You don’t like fossil fuels and even though we need them, you would like to be part of those people who promote a greener future. You love renewables and PV solar systems- hey, you may even have one on your house already!

Besides wanting to be part of a growing team and company that would make your mom proud, you also love being fast-paced, are excellent at sales and love being on the road meeting your clients and building relationships.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As part of any external sales team, you will first and foremost be out on the road (what a relief in this lock-down!). You work closely with the internal sales team who manage your admin and quotes so you can focus on being out there and getting the deal. What a dream to not be bogged down with paperwork!

You have experience in solar and have a strong electrical background so your role will be to offer your clients the best solutions of your components and to build long-term and strong relationships.

Where you’ll be doing it

Your new company is awesome! They are young, dynamic, friendly and promote growth from within. This is a company where you will want to stay because there is SO much opportunity.

They are a leading renewables company offering sustainable components and solutions in solar PV to clients and businesses.

What you’ll need

Ideally you have an electrical qualification and some solar PV sales experience. You have been in external sales previously and have tangible sales experience in the electrical industry.

You need a passion and a dynamism and love renewable energy! You are also a team player and enjoy the odd beer and prego after work on a Friday!

What you’ll get

The first and foremost thing you will get is an opportunity to grow into the star you are at this company. There is growth potential and even though you are doing external sales now, that does not mean the road ends here! You will be joining a stable company with a young fast-paced company culture that really cares for their employees.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please send your CV to Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or apply on the job board directly!

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

PV solar

sales

N3 Electrical

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position