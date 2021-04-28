External Sales Representative – chemicals

Our client in the raw chemical industry is looking for an External Sales Representative to join their team in Durban.
Ideal start date: as soon as possible
Clear criminal and credit records are a prerequisite.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Manage and grow existing and new customer base within the prescribed territory.
- Manage and grow existing customer’s basket of products.
- Manage and grow company product offering by identifying client needs.
- Managing supply contracts with customers.
- Exceed sales budgets.
- Provide excellent customer service and satisfaction.
- Report back to management all relevant information (written and verbal).
- Handle and manage all customer enquiries.
- Cold calling.
- Always promote and market the company in a positive manner.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Marketing qualification, or related qualification
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in business-to-business sales environment
- 2-3 years’ experience in Food/Homecare industry
- Sales experience in the FMCG industry will be advantageous
- Valid driver’s license and own vehicle
Skills
- Strong negotiator and able to handle conflict well.
- Good communicator who can read people well and be persuasive.
- Computer literate in Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Pastel.
- Able to compile detailed reports on customer requirements, usages, history etc.
- Good administration skills.
Desired Skills:
- external sales
- sales representative
- B2B
- food industry
- homecare industry
- FMCG