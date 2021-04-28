External Sales Representative – chemicals

Our client in the raw chemical industry is looking for an External Sales Representative to join their team in Durban.

Ideal start date: as soon as possible

Clear criminal and credit records are a prerequisite.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Manage and grow existing and new customer base within the prescribed territory.

Manage and grow existing customer’s basket of products.

Manage and grow company product offering by identifying client needs.

Managing supply contracts with customers.

Exceed sales budgets.

Provide excellent customer service and satisfaction.

Report back to management all relevant information (written and verbal).

Handle and manage all customer enquiries.

Cold calling.

Always promote and market the company in a positive manner.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric (Grade 12)

Marketing qualification, or related qualification

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in business-to-business sales environment

2-3 years’ experience in Food/Homecare industry

Sales experience in the FMCG industry will be advantageous

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle

Skills

Strong negotiator and able to handle conflict well.

Good communicator who can read people well and be persuasive.

Computer literate in Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Pastel.

Able to compile detailed reports on customer requirements, usages, history etc.

Good administration skills.

Desired Skills:

external sales

sales representative

B2B

food industry

homecare industry

FMCG

