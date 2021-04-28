External Sales Representative – chemicals

Apr 28, 2021

Our client in the raw chemical industry is looking for an External Sales Representative to join their team in Durban.

Ideal start date: as soon as possible

Clear criminal and credit records are a prerequisite.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Manage and grow existing and new customer base within the prescribed territory.
  • Manage and grow existing customer’s basket of products.
  • Manage and grow company product offering by identifying client needs.
  • Managing supply contracts with customers.
  • Exceed sales budgets.
  • Provide excellent customer service and satisfaction.
  • Report back to management all relevant information (written and verbal).
  • Handle and manage all customer enquiries.
  • Cold calling.
  • Always promote and market the company in a positive manner.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • Marketing qualification, or related qualification
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in business-to-business sales environment
  • 2-3 years’ experience in Food/Homecare industry
  • Sales experience in the FMCG industry will be advantageous
  • Valid driver’s license and own vehicle

Skills

  • Strong negotiator and able to handle conflict well.
  • Good communicator who can read people well and be persuasive.
  • Computer literate in Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Pastel.
  • Able to compile detailed reports on customer requirements, usages, history etc.
  • Good administration skills.

Desired Skills:

  • external sales
  • sales representative
  • B2B
  • food industry
  • homecare industry
  • FMCG

Learn more/Apply for this position