Facultative Reinsurance Technician.

A Short-Term Insurance Company operating in South Africa has grown significantly in Personal Lines and Commercial Lines Insurance which has resulted in increased requirement for Facultative placements, and we now require to expand our Facultative Reinsurance team.

The position requires the renewal of existing Facultative Reinsurance policies and placement of new Facultative Reinsurance business as required by the Risk Desk with the use of local and foreign reinsurers including Swift Re. All Facultative placements to be captured on the platform (policy administration). Facultative claims recoveries must be made via the Online Claims system. Monthly technical accounts statements of premium payments to reinsurers to be reconciled and facilitated. Facultative claims recoveries to be made from reinsurers. Relationships with existing Facultative reinsurers to be maintained and developed and where possible, new markets sourced.

Functions

Attend to the following Fac placements/amendments:- New business

Monthly renewals

Endorsements

Cancellations

Ensure that Branch Managers/Portfolio Managers have completed the fac Sum Insured Calculation Sheet correctly.

Scrutinise monthly exception reports provided by the Business Intelligence Specialist and action queries with branches/portfolio managers where treaty limits are exceeded. Resolution of over-exposure by placing additional Facultative reinsurance when required.

Prepare all relevant documentation:- Facultative slip signed by relevant parties

All renewals, new business, pro rata endorsements, cancellations updated on online system

All supporting documentation uploaded on online system

All relevant documentation saved on the shared drive

Ensure Contract Certainty is achieved on all placements whereby all reinsurers have returned signed Facultative Slips timeously.

Request Portfolio Managers/Branches to provide updated policy and claims information prior to renewal.

Liaison with Portfolio Managers/Branches with regard to changes in Sums Insured and the corresponding policy documentation being provided and uploaded onto online system.

Request Risk Desk to obtain Survey Reports where necessary.

Placement of Facultative risks on Swift Re tool.

Maintenance and utilisation of Facultative Register to provide monthly premium bordereaux.

Maintenance and preparation of monthly Premium bordereaux via online system:- Verify Statement of Account against reinsurer statement and resolve discrepancies

Ensure that premiums match the slips and that all slips are signed

All other Technical Accounting functionalities and reconciliations as per Facultative Standard Operating Procedure document.

Facilitation of Facultative claims recoveries on system.

Updating Facultative Slips on system.

Ensure that Facultative percentages are correctly reflected.

Liaison with Internal Audit in terms of quarterly reports and providing feedback on any queries.

Assistance with Fac percentages verification exercise via online system and Fac Sum Insured Calculation Sheets for Treaty renewal

Other ad hoc duties as and when required.

Attributes

Team player.

Detail-orientated.

Self-motivated.

Exhibits honesty and integrity.

Good communicator and relationship-builder internally and externally.

Outgoing and energetic.

Experience and qualifications

In-depth knowledge of Facultative Reinsurance.

Facultative Technical Accounting experience is an advantage.

Client Relationship Management.

Negotiation skills.

Knowledge of current industry developments.

Existing network in the insurance industry.

Knowledge of industry Regulatory and Compliance requirements.

Desired Skills:

facultative reinsurance

reinsurance

new business

monthly renewals

facultative technical accounting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

