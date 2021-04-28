Financial Accountant

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Develop financial reports on Hubble (Insight) for all financial disciplines

Create data queries on DAS, Excel and MAX for reporting, analysis and exercises

Ensure financial systems data integrity

Manage access and security of financial information

Coordinate various Adhoc projects and new system implementations

Function as a liaison between Finance and the Information Technology department

Attend to system queries

Log IT job cards for department

Train team on new systems when required

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

BCom / BCompt in Accounting / Finance

5 years’ experience in Accounting

Knowledge of financial reporting

Excellent knowledge of JD Edwards accounting Receivable modules) Hubble (Insight) report development, Max sales system, OnBase and OLAP data warehouses

South African Citizens only.

