Financial Accountant

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Develop financial reports on Hubble (Insight) for all financial disciplines
- Create data queries on DAS, Excel and MAX for reporting, analysis and exercises
- Ensure financial systems data integrity
- Manage access and security of financial information
- Coordinate various Adhoc projects and new system implementations
- Function as a liaison between Finance and the Information Technology department
- Attend to system queries
- Log IT job cards for department
- Train team on new systems when required
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- BCom / BCompt in Accounting / Finance
- 5 years’ experience in Accounting
- Knowledge of financial reporting
- Excellent knowledge of JD Edwards accounting Receivable modules) Hubble (Insight) report development, Max sales system, OnBase and OLAP data warehouses
South African Citizens only.
Desired Skills:
- Financial Accounting