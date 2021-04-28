Flexographic Printer – Flexibles Packaging Manufac

A well-known and established food packaging company requires a flexographic printer for a fully resourced flexibles plant.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Must be a qualified Flexographic Printer.

Previous experience having worked in flexographic printing is essential.

Must be trade tested with flexographic reel printing experience.

Previous experience with UV inks will be an advantage.

Must be willing to work shifts when required.

Preference will be given to a strong printer who has multilayer extrusion experience.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Run the central drum impression flexographic printing machines (medium to narrow web) to do printing for food packaging.

Ensure that the printing machines are setup correctly.

Match ink shades according to approved samples.

Machine optimisation to minimise scrap generation.

Troubleshoot and investigate problems on the machine to highlight potential risks in the process.

Look at problem areas to improve the turnaround time on the machines.

Correct problems with UV inks.

Manage printing runs with reel-to-reel plastic film.

Handle change overs resulting in machine set-ups.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

