Flexographic Printer – Flexibles Packaging Manufac

A well-known and established food packaging company requires a flexographic printer for a fully resourced flexibles plant.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Must be a qualified Flexographic Printer.
- Previous experience having worked in flexographic printing is essential.
- Must be trade tested with flexographic reel printing experience.
- Previous experience with UV inks will be an advantage.
- Must be willing to work shifts when required.
- Preference will be given to a strong printer who has multilayer extrusion experience.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Run the central drum impression flexographic printing machines (medium to narrow web) to do printing for food packaging.
- Ensure that the printing machines are setup correctly.
- Match ink shades according to approved samples.
- Machine optimisation to minimise scrap generation.
- Troubleshoot and investigate problems on the machine to highlight potential risks in the process.
- Look at problem areas to improve the turnaround time on the machines.
- Correct problems with UV inks.
- Manage printing runs with reel-to-reel plastic film.
- Handle change overs resulting in machine set-ups.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.