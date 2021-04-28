Flexographic Printer – Flexibles Packaging Manufac

Apr 28, 2021

A well-known and established food packaging company requires a flexographic printer for a fully resourced flexibles plant.

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Must be a qualified Flexographic Printer.
  • Previous experience having worked in flexographic printing is essential.
  • Must be trade tested with flexographic reel printing experience.
  • Previous experience with UV inks will be an advantage.
  • Must be willing to work shifts when required.
  • Preference will be given to a strong printer who has multilayer extrusion experience.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Run the central drum impression flexographic printing machines (medium to narrow web) to do printing for food packaging.
  • Ensure that the printing machines are setup correctly.
  • Match ink shades according to approved samples.
  • Machine optimisation to minimise scrap generation.
  • Troubleshoot and investigate problems on the machine to highlight potential risks in the process.
  • Look at problem areas to improve the turnaround time on the machines.
  • Correct problems with UV inks.
  • Manage printing runs with reel-to-reel plastic film.
  • Handle change overs resulting in machine set-ups.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position