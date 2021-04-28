Front End Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leader within the South African Healthcare industry is seeking a Front End Engineer who is proficient with React.

You will be required to produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations; Design, build and maintain usable web applications; Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance and Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design

Requirements:

BSc in Computer Science or IT preferred.

5+ years’ experience with Front End applications

experience with React is Essential

Firm grasp of React, React Hooks, Typescript, Redux, Styled Components

Reference Number for this position is SJ52772. This is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R1.2 Mil PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Typescript

Redux

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Other Architecture & Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

