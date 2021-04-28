Front-End Software Engineer

We are looking for a unique type of Software Engineer, who is ready to take on an adventure by creating the healthcare industry??s most cutting-edge software products. As the company that works at the forefront of an industry characterized by rapidly evolving technologies and has recently embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic [URL Removed] and Experience: At least 5 years?? work experience in front end development

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in healthcare and/or other high availability real time systems.

Bachelor??s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent); preference will be given to candidates with post-graduate degrees.At least 1 to 2 years?? experience the following:

React

React Hooks

TypeScript

Redux

Styled ComponentsPersonality and Attributes: Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.

Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.

Innovative at the core

Interest and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

