GM – SHEQ Manager – Mining

Our client in the mining industry is looking for GM – SHEQ Manager to join their team in Greenstone

The purpose of the role is to drive best practice Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) within the group, through the implementation of innovative systems and processes that ensure a strong culture of proactive and positive management. The successful incumbent will support the Board, the CEO and COO, the Executive Committee and business units to ensure SHEQ is well managed and compliant. A key focus of the above will be ensuring zero harm to all stakeholders through the development of an entrenched Safety-first culture.

The successful candidate will be a strategic thinker with excellent knowledge on SHEQ and best practices, will be charismatic and able to communicate across all levels, as well as being motivational and able to drive processes.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Setting Direction

Develop and implement an approved strategy for SHEQ management within the group

Assists management with integrating SHEQ risk management into the strategic planning process.

Develops, drives and communicates SHEQ initiatives and relevant policies in line with current thinking and international best practice.

Works with appropriate staff members to establish the control environment that: (1) monitors SHEQ risk across the enterprise, (2) oversees and enforces management policies and limits, (3) instils the discipline to close significant gaps in SHEQ risk management capabilities and (4) ensures that organisational cultural concerns are being managed effectively

Determines and implements an appropriate SHEQ infrastructure

Assists the CEO, COO and the executive committee with monitoring the enterprise’s critical SHEQ risks.

Directs the SHEQ function with respect to (a) the collection, aggregation and interpretation of data points obtained from business and support units regarding SHEQ performance and exposure to potential future events, and (b) the assembly and distribution of such reports.

Ensures that the organisation is ISO 45000 compliant and that the necessary legal registers are in place. Drives the development of the health and safety management team through strong leadership. Ensures they have a collective scorecard, vision and mission and operate as one team.

Establishes, communicates and facilitates the use of appropriate SHEQ methodologies, tools and techniques

Establish enabling frameworks, such as a common SHEQ language, with which to facilitate the collection, analysis, synthesis and sharing of management data, information and knowledge.

Validates measurement methodologies in place to ascertain the integrity of the underlying data and the reliability of reports.

Facilitates sharing of best SHEQ risk management practices across the enterprise.

Facilitates enterprise wide SHEQ risk assessments and monitors the capabilities around managing the priority risks across the organisation

Coordinates the application of SHEQ risk assessment across the organisation to obtain an enterprise-wide view.

Works with business and support units to establish, maintain, and continuously improve SHEQ risk management capabilities enterprise wide.

Conduct SHEQ education and training from time to time.

Ensure the appropriate SHEQ Management culture in the business.

Implements appropriate health and safety risk reporting to the board, audit committee

Develops measurement methodologies and monitoring methods, which aggregate SHEQ exposure on an enterprise-wide basis.

Drives the use of new technology to ensure efficient and effective health and safety reporting and management.

Supports the reporting of risk exposure and monitoring results to the board, CEO and executive, Audit and Risk and Social and Ethics committees.

Contributes to the production of an annual sustainability report.

Assists the CEO and the executive committee with capital and resource allocation decisions that support the development of a healthy and safe working environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

A related tertiary qualification (Engineering, Health and Safety related). Post graduate preferable

15 years’ experience in both the mining industry and health and safety / SHEQ management

Knowledge and understanding of the legislation, standards and bylaws applicable to SHEQ.

Related internal policies and procedures.

Knowledge required to set up and execute a strong SHEQ strategy.

General knowledge of Mining Industry commercial engagement

Expert health and safety knowledge and skills.

Expert Quality knowledge and skills.

Good Environmental knowledge and skills.

Change Management Champion

Desired Skills:

SHEQ

mining

senior management

strategy

policies

procedures

best practice

