Head – Legal & Governance

A senior management level role controlling the Group Legal & Governance functions for the company Group and the activities of the Group Legal & Corporate Governance Team. The role requires extensive knowledge and senior legal & governance experience within life insurance, non-life insurance, investments, pension funds, corporate and commercial law, litigation, contract management, and intellectual property, developing and implementing Group Governance frameworks, general understanding of corporate governance best practice and legal and regulatory risks. The role also requires a strategic understating of the Regulatory, corporate governance, King IV Principles and the company secretariat environments and the changes underway.

Role Responsibilities:

Develop a legal risk management framework and relevant policies and implement in the corporate, shared services and business units

Manage and control the activities of the Group Legal function

Provide appropriate professional and strategic legal direction to ensure that The company’s interests are protected

Ensure that the Group Legal team performs optimally and that they are up-skilled and developed; appropriate talent management, reward and retention is implemented and that there is continuous growth and development

Support all legal resources within the Business

Manage and co-ordinate external legal services (and costs) and the relationship between The company and external attorney’s in all instances where The company intends using external legal services (Business Units will manage engagements with external attorneys in line with their functions )

Manage litigation for Group Legal (Business Units to manage litigation in line with their functions)

Prepare a Legal and Litigation Report for submission and presentation to the Audit and Compliance Committee

Work with various central units and business units across the Group to ensure the mitigation and or management of The company’s reputation

Interpret legislation and regulation to ensure conformity within the Group and ensure that relevant staff are adequately trained to implement legislation

Maintain awareness of developments in the legal arena that may impact the Group and prepare communication on relevant matters for consideration by management

Manage the company intellectual property portfolio, including the maintenance of existing marks, transfer of marks and registration of new marks

Represent The company at meetings with external parties to ensure that the legal aspects of any decisions are fully considered

Developing and monitoring an annual budget for Group Legal and Governance

Attend to corporate legal matters relating to The company Group

Corporate Governance:

Create, implement and maintain a robust best-practice corporate governance framework that complies with legislative requirements and business excellence, adapted to and fit for The Company Group.

Ensure the company Group’s policies and practices are aligned with, and contribute to, meeting the principles of King IV and other relevant best-practice governance codes.

Provide training to employees and directors of The Company Group and its operating subsidiaries on King IV, relevant governance codes and practices, ensuring content is aligned with customised to fit the relevant the company Group objective and structure.

Provide stakeholders with guidance and advice on governance requirements through awareness communication and formal learning and development interventions, and respond to stakeholders’ queries with a view to ensuring that compliance requirements are met

Support or manage wider governance initiatives or projects, as required.

Report on the status of the governance and governance developments to internal and external stakeholders, including for regulatory and integrated reporting purposes.

Provide support to the Group General Counsel and Group Company Secretary on related matters, including in respect of composition of boards of subsidiaries, amendments to constitutional documents of subsidiaries to ensure alignment with good corporate governance structures, and input into the development of appropriate policies and practices.

Provide support as required across the Group

Required Knowledge and Experience:

10 years’ relevant post articles experience

5 years’ experience in Company Secretariat and/or Corporate Governance

5 years’ team management experience (direct reporting relationships)

Deep knowledge of Insurance Legislation and Regulations including CISCA, life insurance, non-life insurance, Pension Funds Act and FAIS

Deep Knowledge of corporate, commercial law, corporate governance and company secretariat.

General knowledge of the legislation that may impact on the financial services industry, e.g. Competition law, IP, Employment law, PoPIA, etc.

General legislation applicable to the business environment

Proven contract drafting experience

Interpretation of legislation

Litigation management

Development and implementation of group governance frameworks

Report writing, Presentation skills, and Negotiation skills

General business acumen

Educational Requirements:

Bachelor of Law Degree (LLB), Master Degree preferable

Admitted Attorney of the High Court

CFP preferable (post graduate diploma in financial planning)

Desired Skills:

Legal

Financial Services

Insurance

Corporate Governance

FAIS

Insurance legislation

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Accreditations:

Law Society of South Africa

About The Employer:

Insurance industry

