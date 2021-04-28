Indirect Consumable Buyer

DUTIES:
- Controlling the local TVM database ensuring all new TVM’s are logged and tracked – indirect materials.
- Update the European TVM database on monthly bases including the full management thereof-indirect materials.
- Implement new TVM ideas to ensure constant flow of new initiatives.
- Manage the store personal ensuring their work performance is in line with the Purchasing Procedures.
- Manage goods issued vs. goods receipt.
- Develop and manage BOS inventory management.
- Manage the “critical spares”.
- Manage consignment stock and controls.
- Implement and maintain cycle counting in line with automotive policies (MRO STORES).
- Manage stock-turns and constant adjustments of min max levels.
- Action of obsolete part removal from consumable stores.
- Drive housekeeping and 5’s.
- Negotiate price increase negotiations for indirect materials.
- Objective selection of Supplier base for all current and future parts.
- Decisions based on EVA calculations
- Supplier “Bench Marking” exercises.
- Drive cost down.
- Management of SAP MRP, Indirect materials
- Create new part numbers on SAP.
- Management of SAP info records.
- Scheduling agreement updates.
- Generating purchasing orders on the SAP system
- Control and file all task justifications
- Liaise with the finance department to close out all queries when applicable related to indirect materials.
- Ensure adhere to Automotive Purchasing Activities.
- Contract Management: Negotiate contracts/agreements for all indirect services. Adhere to Legal requirements & processes.
REQUIREMENTS
- Matric
- National Diploma/B Degree in Purchasing and/or equivalent
- 5 years’ experience in purchasing activities.
- Computer proficiency in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and extensive experience in SAP
Should you be intrested please send your updated CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Buyer
- Supplier Relationships
- Strategic Sourcing
- Procurement Technology
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma