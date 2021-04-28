Indirect Consumable Buyer

Apr 28, 2021

DUTIES:

  • Controlling the local TVM database ensuring all new TVM’s are logged and tracked – indirect materials.
  • Update the European TVM database on monthly bases including the full management thereof-indirect materials.
  • Implement new TVM ideas to ensure constant flow of new initiatives.
  • Manage the store personal ensuring their work performance is in line with the Purchasing Procedures.
  • Manage goods issued vs. goods receipt.
  • Develop and manage BOS inventory management.
  • Manage the “critical spares”.
  • Manage consignment stock and controls.
  • Implement and maintain cycle counting in line with automotive policies (MRO STORES).
  • Manage stock-turns and constant adjustments of min max levels.
  • Action of obsolete part removal from consumable stores.
  • Drive housekeeping and 5’s.
  • Negotiate price increase negotiations for indirect materials.
  • Objective selection of Supplier base for all current and future parts.
  • Decisions based on EVA calculations
  • Supplier “Bench Marking” exercises.
  • Drive cost down.
  • Management of SAP MRP, Indirect materials
  • Create new part numbers on SAP.
  • Management of SAP info records.
  • Scheduling agreement updates.
  • Generating purchasing orders on the SAP system
  • Control and file all task justifications
  • Liaise with the finance department to close out all queries when applicable related to indirect materials.
  • Ensure adhere to Automotive Purchasing Activities.
  • Contract Management: Negotiate contracts/agreements for all indirect services. Adhere to Legal requirements & processes.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric
  • National Diploma/B Degree in Purchasing and/or equivalent
  • 5 years’ experience in purchasing activities.
  • Computer proficiency in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and extensive experience in SAP

Should you be intrested please send your updated CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Buyer
  • Supplier Relationships
  • Strategic Sourcing
  • Procurement Technology

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

