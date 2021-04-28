Indirect Consumable Buyer

DUTIES:

Controlling the local TVM database ensuring all new TVM’s are logged and tracked – indirect materials.

Update the European TVM database on monthly bases including the full management thereof-indirect materials.

Implement new TVM ideas to ensure constant flow of new initiatives.

Manage the store personal ensuring their work performance is in line with the Purchasing Procedures.

Manage goods issued vs. goods receipt.

Develop and manage BOS inventory management.

Manage the “critical spares”.

Manage consignment stock and controls.

Implement and maintain cycle counting in line with automotive policies (MRO STORES).

Manage stock-turns and constant adjustments of min max levels.

Action of obsolete part removal from consumable stores.

Drive housekeeping and 5’s.

Negotiate price increase negotiations for indirect materials.

Objective selection of Supplier base for all current and future parts.

Decisions based on EVA calculations

Supplier “Bench Marking” exercises.

Drive cost down.

Management of SAP MRP, Indirect materials

Create new part numbers on SAP.

Management of SAP info records.

Scheduling agreement updates.

Generating purchasing orders on the SAP system

Control and file all task justifications

Liaise with the finance department to close out all queries when applicable related to indirect materials.

Ensure adhere to Automotive Purchasing Activities.

Contract Management: Negotiate contracts/agreements for all indirect services. Adhere to Legal requirements & processes.

REQUIREMENTS

Matric

National Diploma/B Degree in Purchasing and/or equivalent

5 years’ experience in purchasing activities.

Computer proficiency in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and extensive experience in SAP

Should you be intrested please send your updated CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Buyer

Supplier Relationships

Strategic Sourcing

Procurement Technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position