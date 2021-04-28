We are looking for an experienced (strong intermediate or Senior) Java Developer to join our Cape Town based team. We need someone to develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product (it’s a Spring based App). If you’re excited to get involved on an exciting new project, please let me know and we can further discuss it.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town
Level: High Intermediate – Senior
Tools/ technologies you’ll use:
- JEE/ J2EE server side technologies, SOAP and Services
- Spring framework
- JPA / Hibernate
- IBM WebSphere – or similar Application Server
- Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)
- JAXB and XML Schema
- Maven
- SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
- SoapUI/ Postman
- CI tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker) – bonus
I’m happy to share the full spec if you’re interested in the position.