We are looking for an experienced (strong intermediate or Senior) Java Developer to join our Cape Town based team. We need someone to develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product (it’s a Spring based App). If you’re excited to get involved on an exciting new project, please let me know and we can further discuss it.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town

Level: High Intermediate – Senior

Tools/ technologies you’ll use:

JEE/ J2EE server side technologies, SOAP and Services

Spring framework

JPA / Hibernate

IBM WebSphere – or similar Application Server

Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)

JAXB and XML Schema

Maven

SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)

SoapUI/ Postman

CI tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker) – bonus

I’m happy to share the full spec if you’re interested in the position.

