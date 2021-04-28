Java Developer

Apr 28, 2021

We are looking for an experienced (strong intermediate or Senior) Java Developer to join our Cape Town based team. We need someone to develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product (it’s a Spring based App). If you’re excited to get involved on an exciting new project, please let me know and we can further discuss it.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town

Level: High Intermediate – Senior

Tools/ technologies you’ll use:

  • JEE/ J2EE server side technologies, SOAP and Services
  • Spring framework
  • JPA / Hibernate
  • IBM WebSphere – or similar Application Server
  • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)
  • JAXB and XML Schema
  • Maven
  • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
  • SoapUI/ Postman
  • CI tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker) – bonus

I’m happy to share the full spec if you’re interested in the position.

