Lecturer – Architectural Engineering at University of Fort Hare

LECTURE AGRICULTURAL ENGINEERING ALICE CAMPUS REF NO 1417.

The University of Fort Hare is seeking applications from appropriately qualified and experienced candidates for a Lecturer in Agricultural Engineering Ref No. 1417 in the Faculty of Science and Agriculture Alice Campus who is committed to excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement.

Requirements:

Masters in Agricultural Engineering / Water Resources / Farm Machinery.

First degree in Agricultural Engineering.

A minimum of three years of teaching experience at the tertiary level.

Evidence of publications in accredited, peer-reviewed journals.

Demonstrated ability to teach Agricultural Engineering, Farm Buildings, Irrigation, Water Relations, and Land Use Planning.

Hands-on experience with motorized farm machinery and equipment for smallholder and commercial [URL Removed] following will be an added advantage:

A Doctoral Degree in Agricultural Engineering.

Experience with irrigation and conservation agriculture research.

Registration or evidence towards registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).

Responsibilities:

The teaching of Agricultural Engineering and other courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Supervision of postgraduate students’ research.

Conduct research and participate in community engagement activities.

Contribute to the practical agricultural training of students.

Contribute to the administration of the Department.

Closing Date: 30 April 2021

Note: Correspondence will be conducted with short-listed candidates only.

The University reserves the right NOT to make a permanent appointment at this stage.

University of Fort Hare is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Pursuant to complying with the Employment Equity Act No. 55 of 1998, when appointing preference will be given to applicants from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towards For Complete Adverts and To Apply for The Above Positions,

*The University offers a competitive package which is negotiable based on experience, qualifications and UFH guidelines.

