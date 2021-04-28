Lecturer – Philosophy at University Of Fort Hare

LECTURER: Philosophy Department: East London Campus.

Minimum requirements:

Possession of a Master’s degree in Philosophy; a PhD in Philosophy will be an added advantage.

3 years university teaching experience.

Proven research output (peer reviewed publications).

Evidence of undertaking academic administrative responsibilities.

Responsibilities Include:

Teach at all levels, conduct research and supervise undergraduate and postgraduate students’ projects.

Refine curriculum at undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Produce academic publications, especially accredited ones.

Participate in collaborative research projects locally and internationally.

Participate in academic administrative functions for the smooth running of the department.

Participate in community initiatives embarked on by the University.

Closing date: 30 April 2021.

The University reserves the right NOT to make a permanent appointment at this stage.

*The University offers a competitive package which is negotiable based on experience, qualifications and UFH guidelines.

Desired Skills:

Philosophy

Lecturing

University Teaching

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

