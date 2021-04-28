Lecturer – Public Administration at University of Fort Hare

LECTURER PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR REF NO ML75.

The University of Fort Hare is seeking applications from appropriately qualified and experienced candidate for Lecturer: Public Administration.

Minimum Requirements:

Masters or equivalent in Public Administration.

At least 3 years relevant teaching experience in a tertiary institution.

Publications in in peer-reviewed journals, or contributions to book.

Demonstrable experience in the supervision of postgraduate students and students research support.

Responsibilities Include:

Lecture undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in Public Administration.

Ensure quality in education standards in accordance with SAQA principles.

Participate in planning implementation of the Department programs.

Refine the curriculum at undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Supervise undergraduate and postgraduate research projects.

Produce academic publications, especially accredited ones.

Participate in collaborative research projects locally and internationally.

Participate in academic administrative functions for the smooth running of the department.

Participate in community initiatives embarked on by the University.

Closing date: 30 April 2021.

Note: Correspondence will be conducted with short-listed candidates only.

The University reserves the right NOT to make a permanent appointment at this stage.

University of Fort Hare is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Pursuant to complying with the Employment Equity Act No. 55 of 1998, when appointing preference will be given to applicants from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towards For Complete Adverts and To Apply for The Above Positions,

*The University offers a competitive package which is negotiable based on experience, qualifications and UFH guidelines.

