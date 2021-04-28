Logistics Manager

Job Description

· All supply communication with and to customers.

· Ensuring all materials, bought outs, Dunnage’s are in plant on time to support Production.

· Ensuring on time supply of parts for the customers production line.

· Ensuring all deliveries are done in accordance with customer specifications.

· Ensuring all delivery documents are processed correctly and in time.

· Ensuring the on-time receipt and processing of forecasts from the customers.

· Regular inventory audits online and in warehouse to ensure accurate inventory records for the MRP system.

· Responsible for logistics employees.

· On time supply and Sales of parts to Parts and Accessories.

· Managing raw materials and finished goods Warehouse. (ISO standard).

· Maintenance of material handling equipment.

· Any other duty as assigned by management.

· Responsible for the on-time delivery of goods to the customer. These deliveries must all be done in accordance with customer specifications all delivery documents must be processed correctly and in time.

· Ensuring on time deliveries of goods to the customer.

· Ensuring adherence to Customer Specific Logistics requirement.

· Responsible for the accuracy of forecasting and the timely processing there off.

· Responsible for the correct handling of material equipment.

· Ensuring all staff conforms to the company health and safety regulation

Minimum Qualification and Experience

· Matric

· Relevant tertiary qualification. Bachelor’s degree in Logistics/Supply Chain or similar couple with extensive experience in the Automotive Industry

· 10 years related experience

· Plastic Injection moulding background

· Sound knowledge of JDE system.

· Knowledge of customer specific requirements in the Automotive industry

