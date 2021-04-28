Logistics Manager

Job Description
· All supply communication with and to customers.
· Ensuring all materials, bought outs, Dunnage’s are in plant on time to support Production.
· Ensuring on time supply of parts for the customers production line.
· Ensuring all deliveries are done in accordance with customer specifications.
· Ensuring all delivery documents are processed correctly and in time.
· Ensuring the on-time receipt and processing of forecasts from the customers.
· Regular inventory audits online and in warehouse to ensure accurate inventory records for the MRP system.
· Responsible for logistics employees.
· On time supply and Sales of parts to Parts and Accessories.
· Managing raw materials and finished goods Warehouse. (ISO standard).
· Maintenance of material handling equipment.
· Any other duty as assigned by management.
· Responsible for the on-time delivery of goods to the customer. These deliveries must all be done in accordance with customer specifications all delivery documents must be processed correctly and in time.
· Ensuring on time deliveries of goods to the customer.
· All supply communication with and to customers
· Ensuring all deliveries are done in accordance with customer specifications.
· Ensuring all delivery documents are processed correctly and in time.
· Ensuring adherence to Customer Specific Logistics requirement.
· Responsible for the accuracy of forecasting and the timely processing there off.
· Responsible for the correct handling of material equipment.
· Ensuring all staff conforms to the company health and safety regulation
Minimum Qualification and Experience
· Matric
· Relevant tertiary qualification. Bachelor’s degree in Logistics/Supply Chain or similar couple with extensive experience in the Automotive Industry
· 10 years related experience
· Plastic Injection moulding background
· Sound knowledge of JDE system.
· Knowledge of customer specific requirements in the Automotive industry