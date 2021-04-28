Machine Shop Foreman at Southey Personnel Serevices

Plans, prioritizes, and oversees schedules for all shift employees.

Addresses operational issues to ensure machine efficiencies and production levels are achieved.

Diagnoses and troubleshoots machine problems.

Communicates with Techs, Supervisors, Shop Managers for clarification of problems and priorities.

Sets up and operates numerically controlled equipment to perform machining operations, such as turning, boring, facing and threading parts.

Completes necessary paperwork supporting job tasks.

Follows all safety and housekeeping policies and procedures.

Leads safe work habits in accordance with OSHA and GEO-specific Health and Safety expectations.

Performs other job-related duties as assigned

Desired Skills:

3 – 5 years of experience in a manufacturing or machining environment.

Experience leading small teams of machine operators and assemblers.

Strong leadership and prioritization skills with excellent communications and interpersonal skills.

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

