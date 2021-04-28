Medical Technologist (Senior) – 6 Months FTC

A Medical Technologist (Senior) – 6 Months Fixed Term Contract vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Sandringham, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

To effectively perform microbiology laboratory and quality management functions

Location

NICD Sandringham

Key performance areas

Conduct a range of tests, including organism identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing in accordance with SOPs, monitoring quality at all times

Manage quality assessment programs independently, for antimicrobial resistance and others

Manage data required for the efficient functioning of the lab in order to meet project and clinical requirements

Ensure that quality services are supplied to customers by monitoring work, stock, staff, and equipment

Maintain safety standards in accordance with OHSA

QMS-monitor, calibrate, and maintain devices according to relevant standards

Perform preventive equipment maintenance performed as per set schedule

Adhere to quality assurance policies and procedures to ensure the accuracy of laboratory results

Log non-conformances, identify corrective and preventive actions and determine the root cause

Trend analysis of non-conforming events with appropriate corrective and preventive measures

Participate in EQA up to review and distribution of results, assessment/interpretation of results

Verify and report results (interpret where applicable), manually and electronically and ensure that results are delivered timeously

Teach, train & develop laboratory staff

Required minimum education and training

National Diploma in Medical Technology or Biomedical Technology or Bachelor of Health Sciences: Biomedical Technology

HPCSA registration (Microbiology)

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Perform sampling and analysis of human samples

Preparation of samples for examination

Knowledge for the usage of specialized reference laboratory instrumentation

Accurate interpretation of laboratory results

Establish and monitor programs that ensure data accuracy

Pay attention to details and have organizational skills

Ability to identify problems and troubleshoot

Ability to work independently and collaboratively

Communication Skills (Verbal, written & presentation)

Time management and evaluation skills

Able to accommodate overtime requirements in order to deliver timeous and accurate results

Required minimum work experience

Eight to ten years of post-qualification experience

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 04 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position