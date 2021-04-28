Medical Technologist (Senior) – 6 Months FTC

A Medical Technologist (Senior) – 6 Months Fixed Term Contract vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Sandringham, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof
Main purpose of the job
- To effectively perform microbiology laboratory and quality management functions
Location
- NICD Sandringham
Key performance areas
- Conduct a range of tests, including organism identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing in accordance with SOPs, monitoring quality at all times
- Manage quality assessment programs independently, for antimicrobial resistance and others
- Manage data required for the efficient functioning of the lab in order to meet project and clinical requirements
- Ensure that quality services are supplied to customers by monitoring work, stock, staff, and equipment
- Maintain safety standards in accordance with OHSA
- QMS-monitor, calibrate, and maintain devices according to relevant standards
- Perform preventive equipment maintenance performed as per set schedule
- Adhere to quality assurance policies and procedures to ensure the accuracy of laboratory results
- Log non-conformances, identify corrective and preventive actions and determine the root cause
- Trend analysis of non-conforming events with appropriate corrective and preventive measures
- Participate in EQA up to review and distribution of results, assessment/interpretation of results
- Verify and report results (interpret where applicable), manually and electronically and ensure that results are delivered timeously
- Teach, train & develop laboratory staff
Required minimum education and training
- National Diploma in Medical Technology or Biomedical Technology or Bachelor of Health Sciences: Biomedical Technology
- HPCSA registration (Microbiology)
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Perform sampling and analysis of human samples
- Preparation of samples for examination
- Knowledge for the usage of specialized reference laboratory instrumentation
- Accurate interpretation of laboratory results
- Establish and monitor programs that ensure data accuracy
- Pay attention to details and have organizational skills
- Ability to identify problems and troubleshoot
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively
- Communication Skills (Verbal, written & presentation)
- Time management and evaluation skills
- Able to accommodate overtime requirements in order to deliver timeous and accurate results
Required minimum work experience
- Eight to ten years of post-qualification experience
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 04 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.