Office Administrator (Office Coordinator / Secretary) KZN

The Role: Engineering Consultancy requires a dynamic Office Administrator to ensure proper flow of office procedures, and support to the office manager by carrying out general office duties.The Office Administrator is required to also maintain a positive and friendly company image by acting as the first line of contact to visitors, customers, and vendors in person, online, and via telephoneSkills and Experience: Essential Experience:
- 3 years min office administration, coordination and secretarial experience.
Essential Qualifications:
- Matric certificate
Preferred Qualifications:
- Matric certificate with an NQFLevel 2 or 3 inBusiness Administration
Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:
- Acting as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondences e-mails and phone calls
- Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation
- Planning and arranging of events, including organising catering
- Collating and filing expenses and billing cycles
- Manages reception area and attending to visitors
- Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems
- Typing, compiling and preparing (Printing & Binding) reports, presentations and correspondences
- Maintains stock lists and orders office supplies as needed
- Creating agendas and minute taking.
- Managing diaries and organising meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the manager
- Assists in purchase orders and invoicing
- Completing tender documentation ?? Co-ordinating and arranging deliveries thereof.
- Pool car tracking, booking, licencing
- All project administration ie. Letters of Appointments, sub-consultant Agreements (If applicable)
- Debtor Follow ups
- Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients
- Managing databases and filing systems, including ISO 9001 systems.
- Miscellaneous office tasks to support the office and the manager
Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:
- Positive attitude
- Friendly disposition and willingness to assist
- Customer orientated
- Well organized and detail orientated
- Good telephonic etiquette