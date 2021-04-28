Office Administrator (Office Coordinator / Secretary) KZN

The Role: Engineering Consultancy requires a dynamic Office Administrator to ensure proper flow of office procedures, and support to the office manager by carrying out general office duties.The Office Administrator is required to also maintain a positive and friendly company image by acting as the first line of contact to visitors, customers, and vendors in person, online, and via telephoneSkills and Experience: Essential Experience:

3 years min office administration, coordination and secretarial experience.

Essential Qualifications:

Matric certificate

Preferred Qualifications:

Matric certificate with an NQFLevel 2 or 3 inBusiness Administration

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

Acting as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondences e-mails and phone calls

Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation

Planning and arranging of events, including organising catering

Collating and filing expenses and billing cycles

Manages reception area and attending to visitors

Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems

Typing, compiling and preparing (Printing & Binding) reports, presentations and correspondences

Maintains stock lists and orders office supplies as needed

Creating agendas and minute taking.

Managing diaries and organising meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the manager

Assists in purchase orders and invoicing

Completing tender documentation ?? Co-ordinating and arranging deliveries thereof.

Pool car tracking, booking, licencing

All project administration ie. Letters of Appointments, sub-consultant Agreements (If applicable)

Debtor Follow ups

Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients

Managing databases and filing systems, including ISO 9001 systems.

Miscellaneous office tasks to support the office and the manager

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

Positive attitude

Friendly disposition and willingness to assist

Customer orientated

Well organized and detail orientated

Good telephonic etiquette

