Office Administrator (Office Coordinator / Secretary) KZN

Apr 28, 2021

The Role: Engineering Consultancy requires a dynamic Office Administrator to ensure proper flow of office procedures, and support to the office manager by carrying out general office duties.The Office Administrator is required to also maintain a positive and friendly company image by acting as the first line of contact to visitors, customers, and vendors in person, online, and via telephoneSkills and Experience: Essential Experience:

  • 3 years min office administration, coordination and secretarial experience.

Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric certificate

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Matric certificate with an NQFLevel 2 or 3 inBusiness Administration

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

  • Acting as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondences e-mails and phone calls
  • Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation
  • Planning and arranging of events, including organising catering
  • Collating and filing expenses and billing cycles
  • Manages reception area and attending to visitors
  • Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems
  • Typing, compiling and preparing (Printing & Binding) reports, presentations and correspondences
  • Maintains stock lists and orders office supplies as needed
  • Creating agendas and minute taking.
  • Managing diaries and organising meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the manager
  • Assists in purchase orders and invoicing
  • Completing tender documentation ?? Co-ordinating and arranging deliveries thereof.
  • Pool car tracking, booking, licencing
  • All project administration ie. Letters of Appointments, sub-consultant Agreements (If applicable)
  • Debtor Follow ups
  • Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients
  • Managing databases and filing systems, including ISO 9001 systems.
  • Miscellaneous office tasks to support the office and the manager

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

  • Positive attitude
  • Friendly disposition and willingness to assist
  • Customer orientated
  • Well organized and detail orientated
  • Good telephonic etiquette

