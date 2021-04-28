Payroll Accountant

An opportunity for a Payroll Accountant for one of our clients in the legal industry to be based in Cape Town.

To start ASAP

6 MONTHS CONTRACT WITH A POSSIBILITY TO PERM APPOINTMENT

Responsibilities :

Monthly processing of payroll input including collating and processing information for starters and leavers

Extensive liaison, relationship management and quality control of the payroll software service provider.

Detailed monthly reconciliation of the payroll reports to the income statements and balance sheet accounts for all entities

Preparation of audit specific calculations.

Preparation and processing of journals.

Liaison with other departments and resolution of queries pertaining to the payroll

Co-ordination, analysis and capturing of benefits

Assisting external auditors as and when required in this area

Assisting with the administration of annual salary increases

Other ad hoc wider tasks as and when required

Requirements :

Post matric qualification with payroll and HR administration training (including a sound knowledge of payroll related legislation)

Qualification in accounting practices will be advantageous

3-5 years relevant experience

Knowledge of African payroll will be an advantage

Experience of working with a large payroll of 1000+ employees

Experience working on Praxima payroll system is highly advantageous

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

