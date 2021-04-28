An opportunity for a Payroll Accountant for one of our clients in the legal industry to be based in Cape Town.
To start ASAP
6 MONTHS CONTRACT WITH A POSSIBILITY TO PERM APPOINTMENT
Responsibilities :
- Monthly processing of payroll input including collating and processing information for starters and leavers
- Extensive liaison, relationship management and quality control of the payroll software service provider.
- Detailed monthly reconciliation of the payroll reports to the income statements and balance sheet accounts for all entities
- Preparation of audit specific calculations.
- Preparation and processing of journals.
- Liaison with other departments and resolution of queries pertaining to the payroll
- Co-ordination, analysis and capturing of benefits
- Assisting external auditors as and when required in this area
- Assisting with the administration of annual salary increases
- Other ad hoc wider tasks as and when required
Requirements :
- Post matric qualification with payroll and HR administration training (including a sound knowledge of payroll related legislation)
- Qualification in accounting practices will be advantageous
- 3-5 years relevant experience
- Knowledge of African payroll will be an advantage
- Experience of working with a large payroll of 1000+ employees
- Experience working on Praxima payroll system is highly advantageous
Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.