Payroll Accountant

Apr 28, 2021

An opportunity for a Payroll Accountant for one of our clients in the legal industry to be based in Cape Town.
To start ASAP
6 MONTHS CONTRACT WITH A POSSIBILITY TO PERM APPOINTMENT

Responsibilities :

  • Monthly processing of payroll input including collating and processing information for starters and leavers
  • Extensive liaison, relationship management and quality control of the payroll software service provider.
  • Detailed monthly reconciliation of the payroll reports to the income statements and balance sheet accounts for all entities
  • Preparation of audit specific calculations.
  • Preparation and processing of journals.
  • Liaison with other departments and resolution of queries pertaining to the payroll
  • Co-ordination, analysis and capturing of benefits
  • Assisting external auditors as and when required in this area
  • Assisting with the administration of annual salary increases
  • Other ad hoc wider tasks as and when required

Requirements :

  • Post matric qualification with payroll and HR administration training (including a sound knowledge of payroll related legislation)
  • Qualification in accounting practices will be advantageous
  • 3-5 years relevant experience
  • Knowledge of African payroll will be an advantage
  • Experience of working with a large payroll of 1000+ employees
  • Experience working on Praxima payroll system is highly advantageous

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

