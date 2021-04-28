Payroll Specialist: Middle East Africa – Medical Devices

Apr 28, 2021

Location: Fourways

Position overview:

One will be tasked to provide an excellent payroll service, ensuring accuracy and compliance and manage benefits related programs in conjunction with key stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 2 – 5 years related payroll work experience required
  • Strong South African and/or Kenyan payroll knowledge required
  • Knowledge of income tax and social security law in South Africa and additionally for other African countries are strongly required
  • Professional experience on payroll gained in an international company managing multiple countries
  • English speaking mandatory
  • Excellent analytical and operational skills, with attention to detail accuracy
  • Highly self-motivated and directed with effective organizational skills and an ability to prioritize and execute multiple countries operation
  • Flexible, results-oriented, and able to work in fast-paced environment

Desired Skills:

  • Payroll
  • Kenyan payroll knowledge
  • African countries payroll
  • Expatriate payroll
  • Payroll reports
  • Pension Administration
  • CIPP
  • Management Payroll
  • Benefits Administration
  • Payroll Administration
  • Payroll Processing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A global leader in the molecular diagnostics industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

