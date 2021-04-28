Payroll Specialist: Middle East Africa – Medical Devices

Location: Fourways
Position overview:
One will be tasked to provide an excellent payroll service, ensuring accuracy and compliance and manage benefits related programs in conjunction with key stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 2 – 5 years related payroll work experience required
- Strong South African and/or Kenyan payroll knowledge required
- Knowledge of income tax and social security law in South Africa and additionally for other African countries are strongly required
- Professional experience on payroll gained in an international company managing multiple countries
- English speaking mandatory
- Excellent analytical and operational skills, with attention to detail accuracy
- Highly self-motivated and directed with effective organizational skills and an ability to prioritize and execute multiple countries operation
- Flexible, results-oriented, and able to work in fast-paced environment
Desired Skills:
- Payroll
- Kenyan payroll knowledge
- African countries payroll
- Expatriate payroll
- Payroll reports
- Pension Administration
- CIPP
- Management Payroll
- Benefits Administration
- Payroll Administration
- Payroll Processing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A global leader in the molecular diagnostics industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund