Payroll Specialist: Middle East Africa – Medical Devices

Location: Fourways

Position overview:

One will be tasked to provide an excellent payroll service, ensuring accuracy and compliance and manage benefits related programs in conjunction with key stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 2 – 5 years related payroll work experience required

Strong South African and/or Kenyan payroll knowledge required

Knowledge of income tax and social security law in South Africa and additionally for other African countries are strongly required

Professional experience on payroll gained in an international company managing multiple countries

English speaking mandatory

Excellent analytical and operational skills, with attention to detail accuracy

Highly self-motivated and directed with effective organizational skills and an ability to prioritize and execute multiple countries operation

Flexible, results-oriented, and able to work in fast-paced environment

Desired Skills:

Payroll

Kenyan payroll knowledge

African countries payroll

Expatriate payroll

Payroll reports

Pension Administration

CIPP

Management Payroll

Benefits Administration

Payroll Administration

Payroll Processing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A global leader in the molecular diagnostics industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

