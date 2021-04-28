Product Marketing Manager EMEA Molecular Diagnostics

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

This position is limited to local Kenyan citizens

Position overview:

One will support the development and execution of marketing for the TB and Virology portfolio of products.

One will also provide support to global product marketing from a regional perspective and be a subject matter expert for your product cluster. One will support projects including the development and execution of marketing plans, product forecasts, product launches, training, and market development as well as other downstream marketing activities in EMEA.

Importantly you will drive demand generation through campaigns and market support activities and utilize metrics to track impact and ROI.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in the field of Marketing Molecular Biology background required

5+ Years’ working experience in Marketing within a multinational organisation in the molecular diagnostics or pharmaceutical markets

Proven success in creating demand for new, premium products

Prior marketing experience in molecular diagnostics and markets will be important, particularly in the African market

Demonstrate knowledge of products and markets

Strong team player/collaborator with various internal colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders

Prior product launch experience and prior product development

Sound knowledge in MS Excel; PowerPoint and Sales Force

Experience with digital approaches to marketing would be beneficial

Strong market analytics skills and business case modelling is required

Demonstrated ability to translate science into marketing messages is required

Experience in sales required

Desired Skills:

Product Marketing

Molecular Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical markets

molecular diagnostics

Developing Marketing Strategies

Channel Strategy

B2B Marketing Strategy

Technical Marketing

Strategic marketing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A global leader in the molecular diagnostics industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position