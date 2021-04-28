Product Marketing Manager EMEA Molecular Diagnostics

Location: Nairobi, Kenya
This position is limited to local Kenyan citizens
Position overview:
One will support the development and execution of marketing for the TB and Virology portfolio of products.
One will also provide support to global product marketing from a regional perspective and be a subject matter expert for your product cluster. One will support projects including the development and execution of marketing plans, product forecasts, product launches, training, and market development as well as other downstream marketing activities in EMEA.
Importantly you will drive demand generation through campaigns and market support activities and utilize metrics to track impact and ROI.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree in the field of Marketing Molecular Biology background required
- 5+ Years’ working experience in Marketing within a multinational organisation in the molecular diagnostics or pharmaceutical markets
- Proven success in creating demand for new, premium products
- Prior marketing experience in molecular diagnostics and markets will be important, particularly in the African market
- Demonstrate knowledge of products and markets
- Strong team player/collaborator with various internal colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders
- Prior product launch experience and prior product development
- Sound knowledge in MS Excel; PowerPoint and Sales Force
- Experience with digital approaches to marketing would be beneficial
- Strong market analytics skills and business case modelling is required
- Demonstrated ability to translate science into marketing messages is required
- Experience in sales required
Desired Skills:
- Product Marketing
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Pharmaceutical markets
- molecular diagnostics
- Developing Marketing Strategies
- Channel Strategy
- B2B Marketing Strategy
- Technical Marketing
- Strategic marketing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A global leader in the molecular diagnostics industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund