Project Buyer

Our client in the Automotive Industry is looking for a Project Buyer in Uitenhage.

Duties & Responsibilities

Prepare and submit material cost and investment budgets and required project information for existing and new Projects / Model Years and Special Models timeously

Maintain and report on investment budgets for New Projects, Model Years and Special Models

Obtain and manage Investment approvals and releases at Local VAP and Group Forums (VAI / IAM) timeously

Prepare and submit investment budgets for Planning Round (5 year plan)

Coordinate and report local content status and targets for new and existing projects

Coordinate and interact with Commodities for new projects input in terms of part availability and capacities, material cost and investment implications

Prepare for and represent Purchasing in the weekly Product Teams

Coordinate and prepare for pre-VAP & VAP information input timeously (decision making forums)

Maintain and updating standardised workflow procedure and work instructions

Take responsibility for completion of tasks in due time to ensure project planning timelines and targets are met

Desired Experience & Qualification

Have a recognized university Degree / Diploma in the following disciplines – Purchasing, Logistics, Commerce, Finance or Business Management

Have 3-5 years Purchasing experience in the motor or related industry

Have knowledge of relevant policies, procedures and legal requirements

Have knowledge of Projects Planning

Financial analysis & Costing ability

Have excellent oral and written communication skills

Have business management and project management skills

Have customer interface and conflict management skills

Ability to interact at different levels within the organization

Ability to manage and balance multiple tasks simultaneously

Should you be interested please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

submit material costs

Diploma in Purchasing

Diploma in Logistics

Maintain and report on investment budgets for New Projects

Learn more/Apply for this position