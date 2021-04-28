Our client in the Automotive Industry is looking for a Project Buyer in Uitenhage.
Duties & Responsibilities
Prepare and submit material cost and investment budgets and required project information for existing and new Projects / Model Years and Special Models timeously
Maintain and report on investment budgets for New Projects, Model Years and Special Models
Obtain and manage Investment approvals and releases at Local VAP and Group Forums (VAI / IAM) timeously
Prepare and submit investment budgets for Planning Round (5 year plan)
Coordinate and report local content status and targets for new and existing projects
Coordinate and interact with Commodities for new projects input in terms of part availability and capacities, material cost and investment implications
Prepare for and represent Purchasing in the weekly Product Teams
Coordinate and prepare for pre-VAP & VAP information input timeously (decision making forums)
Maintain and updating standardised workflow procedure and work instructions
Take responsibility for completion of tasks in due time to ensure project planning timelines and targets are met
Desired Experience & Qualification
Have a recognized university Degree / Diploma in the following disciplines – Purchasing, Logistics, Commerce, Finance or Business Management
Have 3-5 years Purchasing experience in the motor or related industry
Have knowledge of relevant policies, procedures and legal requirements
Have knowledge of Projects Planning
Financial analysis & Costing ability
Have excellent oral and written communication skills
Have business management and project management skills
Have customer interface and conflict management skills
Ability to interact at different levels within the organization
Ability to manage and balance multiple tasks simultaneously
Should you be interested please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.
