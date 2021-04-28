Project Manager – Capital Projects (6 Month Contract)

Position: Project Manager – Capital Projects (6 Month Contract)

Location: Fourways

Salary: R 650 000 – R 700 000

The Capital Projects (CP) Project Manager leads, guides, and manages a team of people across various functions in the organisation to meet a common goal. This role is required to plan, implement, track, and monitor all projects in the capital project department.

The CP Project Manager is responsible for managing the overall rollout of new tower builds, and DC and solar systems within Capital Projects.

The CP Power Project Manager is considered the expert in tower builds for the project team and will be proactive in shaping best practices and ensuring that projects are delivered with the highest quality standard.

The incumbent is responsible to ensure that all projects are completed in the agreed scope, cost, time, quality as well as provide ongoing reporting on the status of the projects to the Head of Project Management.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES

Responsible for the delivery of build Projects within agreed timelines, scope budget, and with the highest quality standard.

Work closely with the various business departments (Sales, Innovation, Supply Chain, Finance, operations etc.) to confirm the requirements and plan and execute accordingly.

Ensure proper use of all the Company workflow tools within the stipulated SLA.

Ensure appropriate and relevant verifications checks are conducted and work is signed off by all relevant stakeholders to ensure quality standards are met.

Ensure that all work completed is verified and aligned to the project sign-off documentation.

Ensure that all documentation is stored electronically in the appropriate tool.

Ensure continued monitoring of projects to ensure; delivery of the project is timely and accurate, all issues and risks are identified upfront thus allowing project sponsors, key stakeholders, and the project team to have visibility and sufficient information to make key decisions.

Compile regular project status reports for management as required.

Ensure risks, issues and dependencies are being recorded and proactively managed to minimize disruption of successful delivery.

Manages expectations of all stakeholders and communicate clearly and confidently on project statuses and escalations. Facilitate detailed sessions with the customers (internal and external) to provide regular updates and ensure that implementation is in accordance with the customer requirements.

Demonstrate flexibility to adjust project plans and scope based on valid business reasoning and record the changes and update the relevant project documentation.

Ensure a proper communication plan is in place to manage stakeholder relationships.

Ensure zero audit-finding during project audits.

Build strong relationships with project team members, colleagues across the business, and suppliers for successful project delivery.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE

EDUCATION

Relevant Degree (BSc. Engineering) or National Diploma in project

Management or Qualification in Civil works

Management or Qualification in Civil works Certifications – Prince II or PMI Certification

EXPERIENCE

5 years in Project Management

5 years in a Management role

Experience in Telecommunications/Infrastructure is desired

Experience in Site roll out – essential

Desired Skills:

Project Management

People Management

Results-driven

Deadline driven

Exceptional Leadership skills

Sound business acumen

Advanced report writing and analysis skills

Good problem-solving skills

Good communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Shows perseverance

Strong attention to detail and accuracy

Strong customer-focused approach – both internally and externally

Ability to succeed in a fast-paced & unsupervised environment

Ability to manage multiple and simultaneous projects

Proficiency in MS Office Suite (Advanced)

Proficiency in all ERP systems and processes

Prince II

PMI Certification

Management

Telecommunications/Infrastructure

Experience in Site roll out

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

