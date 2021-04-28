Project Manager – Chemical / Engineering Manufactu

A well-known and established international company specialising within the chemical manufacturing industry requires the above to effectively plan, monitor, manage, execute, and deliver projects from initiation through to completion ensuring consistency with company commitments and goals.

Minimum requirements for the role:



Tertiary qualification in either Chemical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or related qual is essential for this role.

Previous experience having worked as a Project Manager or related in an Engineering or Chemical manufacturing environment working on tanks, conveyors, heat exchanges and related equipment within the plants, etc is essential.

The successful candidate must be a hands-on Project Manager who is able to liaise at senior management level regarding the various projects he takes ownership for including the design and the full installation of various equipment.

Previous experience having worked on SAP or a related ERP system is pref.

Previous experience working on Autocad, or a related package is pref.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Accountable to lead, manage and motivate cross-functional Project teams and to maintain efficient and effective communication with all key stakeholders.

Accountable to understand the technological background of the process to lead, manage, challenge, and support our teams based on technical/operational expertise and understanding.

Responsible for planning, monitoring, and executing to defined project scope, ensuring cost, timing and quality objectives are met.

Manage and oversee all Site Engineering and Project activities, maintaining work standards, meeting Quality Assurance targets.

Oversee and review engineering specifications, scopes of work, schedules and other documentation with regards to various Projects.

Review contractor proposals and set of drawings prepared and identify missing information.

Monitor installation of materials and equipment for compliance with drawings and specifications.

Oversee and review progress controls for project quality assurance inspections, health and safety.

Manage and oversee all Engineers from various disciplines to complete project EPC based deliverables.

Prepare process flow diagrams (FDS), design calculations and mass and energy balances.

Participate in and lead Hazop studies, value engineering exercises and design reviews.

Participate in and lead 3D mechanical plant reviews, operability, ergonomics and equipment implementation.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position